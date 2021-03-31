Senderra Specialty Pharmacy Earns Spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Back-to-back recognition highlights Senderra’s continued growth and commitment to excellence and innovation in specialty pharmacy.

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inc., the leading media brand and trusted resource for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced today that Senderra Specialty Pharmacy has once again been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, marking its second consecutive year among the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Following an impressive three-year revenue growth of 61% securing Senderra’s place on the 2025 list, the company continues its upward trajectory driven by sustained expansion, innovation, and excellence in patient care for the specialty pharmacy sector.

“For the second year in a row, being named by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies is an incredible honor,” said Will Howard, CEO and Co-founder of Senderra Specialty Pharmacy. “This achievement is thanks to our amazing employees, supportive prescriber offices, trusted pharma manufacturer and payer partners — and, most of all, to our patients, who inspire everything we do.”

The Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, spotlighting companies that have demonstrated significant growth and resilience amid a dynamic economic landscape. Only about 30% of companies make the list for a second year, underscoring the achievement’s rarity. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Additionally, Senderra ranked #11 on the Inc. 5000 list in Computer Systems, a reflection of the dedication to delivering top-tier innovative healthcare technology solutions tailored to aid and empower the patient’s journey. Senderra’s digital suite of tools includes:

SenderraCare + , a real-time digital solution for managing complex specialty therapy needs, while keeping the patient informed about their prescription and treatment

, a real-time digital solution for managing complex specialty therapy needs, while keeping the patient informed about their prescription and treatment CarePath, a patient case management system streamlining patient care coordination

CarePoints, an internal clinical program providing patient clinical therapy management

Prescriber Portal, on demand access allowing prescribers to e-scribe and seamlessly follow the patient’s journey

Pharma Navigator, a robust field support system for pharmaceutical manufacturers to assist with patient pull through in real-time

This year’s Inc. 5000 class represents businesses that have thrived while navigating shifting market conditions, rising costs, and talent challenges. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the complete list of 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees, including company profiles and sortable data by industry, region, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

About Senderra

Senderra is the largest national independent full-service specialty pharmacy serving patients with challenging and ongoing medical conditions by providing specialty medications, clinical expertise, and extensive patient support services. Senderra’s commitment to patient care is strengthened by its commitment to innovative technology solutions to improve healthcare experiences, specialized patient care teams, and strong relationships with our prescribers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payer partners. For more information on Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, please visit http://www.senderrarx.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senderra-specialty-pharmacy-earns-spot-on-the-2025-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-for-second-consecutive-year-302527456.html

SOURCE Senderra Specialty Pharmacy