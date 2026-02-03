Sendero and Hartigen Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership: Delivering Accelerated Time-to-Value for PowerOptix(R) Implementations

Partnership success is measured by tangible outcomes for clients, realizing proven operational improvement within complex power markets.

Sendero Consulting, a management consulting firm specializing in the energy and utilities sector, alongside a diverse range of other industries, and Hartigen, a leading Bid-to-Bill platform for North American power markets, today announced their formal Strategic Implementation Partnership. The partnership is highlighted by years of demonstrated success and sustained momentum across their joint client base.

The partnership, built on a shared commitment to customer success, combines Hartigen’s PowerOptix® technology with Sendero’s deep domain expertise and execution-focused delivery model. This synergy has already translated into measurable realized value and accelerated time-to-value for ISO (Independent System Operators) and RTO (Regional Transmission Organizations) market participants across the U.S., including multiple ongoing, high-impact implementation projects.

Proven Operational Excellence Drives Client Outcomes

Sendero serves as a strategic implementation partner for the PowerOptix® platform, leading the end-to-end transformation, including project management, business analysis, and critical system configuration. This ensures clients move beyond technology adoption to achieve rapid, tangible operational improvements and successfully navigate their implementation lifecycle, focusing on broader organizational and process transformation.

“Our partnership with Hartigen’s success is rooted in a unique, powerful synergy that can be attributed to two foundational pillars: a shared, humble commitment to the customer and decades of unparalleled expertise in the wholesale power market,” said Jay Jayasuriya, Principal at Sendero Consulting. “By combining our execution-focused delivery model with the agility of the PowerOptix® platform, we’ve delivered truly measurable operational improvement and drastically accelerated the realization of value for our clients.”

“Sendero has consistently demonstrated the depth of expertise and execution excellence required to deliver real outcomes in today’s complex power markets,” said David Potts, CEO of Hartigen. “Our Strategic Implementation Partnership formalizes a collaboration that has already produced measurable results for our joint clients. By pairing Sendero’s domain knowledge with our PowerOptix® platform, we’re accelerating time-to-value for market participants and setting the foundation for continued innovation and shared success in the years ahead.”

Looking Ahead: Joint Goals and Sustained Momentum

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the Sendero and Hartigen partnership will expand its focus on helping customers adapt to continued market-level change and enhance their market readiness. This joint vision includes aggressively accelerating transformation by bringing Sendero’s proven process and Wholesale Power Market expertise and PowerOptix® competency to a wider base of ISO/RTO market participants, expanding into new geographic regions. Furthermore, both organizations will continue to build expertise by significantly increasing the number of PowerOptix® proficient and certified Sendero team members to ensure delivery excellence for all future projects.

About Sendero Consulting:

Sendero is a management consulting firm delivering the “how” behind business transformation. Sendero empowers clients to identify operational challenges, plot valuable and effective solutions, and drive tangible results at business speed. Anchored in deep domain expertise and fueled by an award-winning culture, Sendero partners with clients nationwide across a diverse range of industries. With offices in six strategic markets-Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix-Sendero moves beyond the why and achieves the crucial how. Learn more at www.senderoconsulting.com.

About Hartigen:

Hartigen is a leading technology solutions and advanced analytics provider for the North American power markets, specializing in ISO/RTO and bilateral market operations. Its flagship PowerOptix® platform automates and optimizes critical processes, including bidding, offering, scheduling, settlement and invoicing, across all North American ISOs and RTOs. By leveraging deep industry expertise and a unique, patented software architecture, Hartigen helps market participants streamline operations, enhance transparency, and improve decision-making in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. To learn more, visit www.hartigen.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/hartigen.

