SELEPU Announces DreamPilot, the First Consumer AI Sleep Mask With Adaptive EEG Guidance for Deeper Sleep, Faster

SELEPU, a global technology company specializing in sleep science and brain-computer interface (BCI) innovation, announced the launch of DreamPilot, an AI-guided sleep mask designed to improve sleep depth, stability, and overall sleep quality. The product is now live on Kickstarter.

DreamPilot integrates real-time EEG monitoring, adaptive AI analysis, and a 4-in-1 multimodal sleep-support system into a lightweight, 100% blackout sleep mask-creating a new category of intelligent, closed-loop sleep technology for consumer use.

A Full-Cycle Sleep Optimization System

DreamPilot is built on SELEPU’s proprietary 3-Phase EEG + AI Assist framework, designed to operate continuously across the entire sleep cycle:

Pre-Sleep – Assists in relaxation and helps users fall asleep faster.

During-Sleep – Identifies sleep stages and responds with adaptive interventions to promote deeper, more stable sleep.

Post-Sleep – Enables gentle, stage-appropriate awakening to reduce grogginess.

This framework is supported by academic research led by SELEPU’s Tech Lead, Wan Li, Ph.D, whose published studies examine EEG-based sleep staging and AI-driven sleep regulation.

Read the full peer‑reviewed studies here:

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/jn.00465.2023

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40611346/

Integrated 4-in-1 Sleep Support

To complement its EEG-driven intelligence, DreamPilot combines four physiological support methods into one device:

Audio Guidance – Binaural rhythms and curated soundscapes for cognitive relaxation.

Graphene Heat Therapy – Far-infrared warmth to ease tension and promote circulation.

Gentle EMS Stimulation – Soft neuromuscular activation to relieve deep-set eye fatigue.

Vibration Massage – Soothing acupoint massage for additional relaxation.

These modalities work independently or in combination, depending on user preference or AI-adaptive mode.

Three Modes for Any Environment

DreamPilot supports flexible operation with a simplified one-tap interface:

Offline Mode – Works without Wi-Fi or app connection; onboard AI adjusts in real time.

AI Adaptive Mode – Learns the user’s sleep patterns and optimizes nightly interventions.

Custom Mode – Advanced personalization with up to 15 adjustable parameters.

Designed for Everyday Sleep, Anywhere

The device features a 100% blackout architecture, 3D zero-pressure fit, skin-friendly materials, and a featherlight form factor engineered for side sleepers, travelers, and light-sensitive users. Paired with an optional app, DreamPilot provides personalized sleep reports and practical improvement tips.

About SELEPU

SELEPU is a global R&D-driven technology company focused on sleep enhancement, emotional wellness, cognitive improvement, mental-health support, and longevity technology. With R&D and operations centers in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shenzhen, the company brings together 30+ cross-disciplinary experts across neuroscience, AI, electronics, and human-factors engineering.

SELEPU’s technology ecosystem combines real-time monitoring, adaptive AI intervention, and precision regulation-an approach recognized in the industry, including their recent achievement as Winner of the 2025 Hong Kong Electronic Industries Awards (Consumer Electronics Category).

For media inquiries:

Contact Representative: Eric Zhang

hello@selepuai.com

https://www.selepuai.com/

Link to Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KbYU8FZwvwlRurPx8SwrTE8AjnstURCg?usp=drive_link

SOURCE: OGadget Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire