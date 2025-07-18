Sekur Private Data Ltd. Issues Incentive Stock Options and Shares

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (“Sekur” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, would like to announce that it has granted the following incentive stock options and shares, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals:

4.5 million stock options were granted to officers and directors of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CA$0.15. The stock options will be issued in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Options will expire on July 18, 2030.

4.5 million stock options were granted to consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of 12 months at a price of CA$0.11. The stock options will be issued in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Options expire on July 18, 2026. The Company intends to issue 3,061,111 restricted shares to arm’s length service providers for services rendered at a price of CA$0.10 per share. All securities shall bear the customary restriction notices as per regulatory requirements for US and non-US holders. Completion of the option grant and share issuance remains subject to regulatory and board approvals and completion of customary filings with the CSE.

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur’s solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland’s robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked “secret official discussions.” This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur’s commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: connect@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Follow Sekur on:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact:

To find out more about Sekur’s privacy communications solutions visit:

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company’s business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company’s ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur’s prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire