Sekur Private Data Engages Darkstar Capital for Investor Awareness and Sekur Product Distribution

Cash-only engagement adds structured outreach to family offices and high-net-worth investors, plus a commission-based referral channel for Sekur’s Swiss-hosted secure communications products

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (“Sekur” or the “Company”), a Swiss-hosted defense communications and cybersecurity company serving defense, intelligence, government and enterprise clients, announces that it has engaged Darkstar Capital LLC (“Darkstar”), a Toronto-based marketing firm, to provide investor awareness services and to act as a referral partner for Sekur’s products.

Under the engagement, Darkstar will introduce Sekur to investment advisors, portfolio managers, family offices, high-net-worth investors and allocators at small-cap technology funds in Canada and the United States. The program combines AI-assisted calling, email, SMS and WhatsApp outreach, with a monthly capacity of approximately 1,000 calls and up to 10,000 messages. Investors who want to learn more are introduced directly to Sekur management.

Darkstar has also been appointed by Sekur Private Data, Inc., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, as a non-exclusive referral partner for Sekur’s products, including SekurOne, SekurVoice, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, SekurVPN and SekurSTMR+VPN (Sekur Tactical Mobile Router). Product referral campaigns aimed at executives, professionals, business owners and high-net-worth households will run separately from the investor outreach and are paid on commission only.

Darkstar is paid in cash only and receives no shares, options or warrants. Every outreach script and message is approved in writing by the Company before use, every communication discloses that Darkstar acts on Sekur’s behalf and is paid by Sekur, and Darkstar reports activity to management weekly. Darkstar is not a registered dealer or adviser. It does not sell securities, give investment advice or accept subscriptions, and refers all investment discussions to the Company.

“Going forward, we are focusing Sekur on two audiences: the organizations that need secure communications most, and the investors who back companies at our stage of growth,” said Alain Ghiai, Founder and CEO of Sekur. “Darkstar gives us a disciplined, measurable outreach program in which we approve every message, along with a second sales channel for our products that we pay for only when it delivers customers.”

“Sekur runs its own servers in Switzerland and offers a sovereign on-premises stack for government clients. Its products are already available to U.S. agencies through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule,” said Izzy Shakfa, Principal and Managing Director of Darkstar Capital. “Our role is to make sure the right advisors, family offices and buyers hear that directly from the Company.”

Engagement terms

The following is disclosed under CSE Policy 7 and applicable British Columbia securities law.

Service provider Darkstar Capital LLC, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3Y2. Contact: Izzy Shakfa, Principal and Managing Director, ishakfa@darkstarcapital.ca, +1 (416) 474-1405. Darkstar deals with the Company at arm’s length and has no relationship with it other than this engagement. Term Effective October 25, 2026, month to month with no fixed end date. Either party may end it on 30 days’ written notice. Outreach begins once the Company has approved the materials in writing. Nature of the activity Investor awareness outreach and introductions to Company management; separately, referral of customers for Sekur’s products. Platforms Telephone calls, including AI-assisted calls that identify themselves as AI at the start; email; SMS text messaging; WhatsApp; and one-on-one phone or video meetings.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 , serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur’s main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

About Darkstar Capital

Darkstar Capital is a Toronto-based marketing firm that runs investor outreach and product distribution programs for public companies and private fund managers in Canada and the United States. Darkstar is not a registered dealer or adviser. Learn more at www.darkstarcapital.ca .

Contact

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

Sekur Private Data

Email: investors@sekur.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

https://sekur.com/en/company/investors

To find out more about Sekur, visit https://sekur.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur’s control. Such factors include, among other things: the possibility that the engagement described in this news release does not generate investor interest or product sales at the levels anticipated, or is terminated by either party; risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company’s business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company’s ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments in software development technology; consumer interest in the Company’s products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur’s prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire