Sekur Private Data Attends Africa Digital Innovation Summit – ADIS 2025 in Kinshasa, DRC

Sekur Meets Several High Profile Corporate and Government Leaders

Sekur Private Data (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (“Sekur” or the “Company“), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it is attending the Africa Digital Innovation Summit 2025 – ADIS 2025, the largest African Digital Innovation gathering in the African continent.

As part of its Africa efforts to develop mutual and beneficial relationship with corporate and government entities in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries, Sekur has decided to attend the ADIS 2025 event , happening in Kinshasa, DRC, November 25 and 26, 2025. The Company has made great strides in introducing its Sekur suite of private and secure communications, to the private and public sectors of the DRC, through its government and corporates sales director in Central and Southern Africa, Mr. Christophe Kabeya.

Sekur’s packages of Email, Messenger and VPN are priced at US$900/yr for the Small Business plan and at US$1,500/yr base price , for the corporate and premium plans. Additionally, Sekur is planning another service to be launched in Q1 2026, which will include proprietary, encrypted and AI intrusion free voice and video conferencing and other features, priced between US$3,500/yr per license, with a Platinum plan including a personal mobile device and a VIP service for US$7,500/yr to US$10,000/yr per license.

Sekur is expected to sell its corporate plans due in part to the explosion in Business Email Compromise (“BEC”) attacks on all big tech email and chat applications, especially since the implementation of AI inside their solutions. Sekur offers countermeasures to BEC attacks through its SekurSend proprietary feature and offers other protections against internet spying on VPN users and messaging hacks such as the latest WhatsApp or Signal hacking incidents reported in the press.

Core Corporate Communications Solutions:

None of the solution rely on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source coding, allowing for private and secure communications throughout, operable within and outside the Sekur network, bypassing traditional telecom systems and eliminating phone record hacking. None of the solutions data mine or location track users.

SekurMail : An encrypted email service with features like SekurSend/SekurReply (for secure sending to non-Sekur users without revealing identities and content), full email delivery control, automatic data export, file transfer and more. It supports custom domains and counters phishing or Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

SekurMessenger : A secure chat app with end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, file transfers, encrypted voice recordings, and archiving for compliance. It allows private communication even with non-Sekur users through its Chat-by-Invite via SMS or email invites. Each user received a Sekur ID for contact vetting and there is no phone number required for account registration.

SekurVPN : A privacy-focused VPN using military-grade encryption and proprietary HeliX technology for secure internet browsing, protecting online actions and identity without logging data.

SekurRelay : An enterprise email add-on that “splits” a company’s domain, allowing executives to use Sekur’s secure features (e.g., SekurSend) without migrating the entire organization-addressing a major barrier for large-scale adoption by corporations and governments.

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur’s solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland’s robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked “secret official discussions.” This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur’s commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Its main sales operations are located in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Follow Sekur on:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com.

To find out more about Sekur’s privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company’s business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company’s ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur’s prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire