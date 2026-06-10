See You On The Pitch: Sport Beach Announces Final Event Slate For Cannes 2026
New athletes added to roster including Arik Armstead, Jaylen Brown, Bryson DeChambeau, Ashlea Klam, Damar Hamlin, Lamar Jackson, Scotty James, Trey Murphy, William Nylander, David Ortiz, Doc Rivers, Daniel Sturridge, Jayson Tatum, Diana Taurasi, Fred VanFleet, Shaun White, and Russell Wilson.
SPORT BEACH reveals its first-ever turf surface ahead of a packed week of co-creation and play featuring football, golf, soccer, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity, is officially rolling out the grass surface for Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. The brand is bringing the pitch to the beach along with a slate of turf sports including soccer, football and golf Open Play moments with leading athletes, mini tournaments, and a private World Cup watch party event. Attendees can also expect a can’t-miss lineup of mainstage conversations, immersive events, and networking opportunities throughout the week, bringing together top athletes, brands and marketers.
Driven by an ethos of elite co-creation, SPORT BEACH 2026 will feature morning workouts, breakfasts, cocktail hours, evening events, and personalized moments throughout the week. Partners announced today include CeraVe, Comscore, Dick’s Media Network, Excel Sports Management, Instacart, Indeed, JPMorganChase, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), LinkedIn, NBPA, New York Life, Open X, Religion of Sports, TikTok, Trailblazing Sports Group, Uber Advertising, and YouTube and key returning partners like Business Insider, Diageo, Indeed, La Fete, NBCUniversal, New York Life, PepsiCo, Scripps Sports, Spotter, Strava, Sweatwork, VII(N) The Seventh Estate.
New athletes added to the roster include Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End, Arik Armstead; Celtics Point Guard and National Basketball Players Association Vice President (NBPA), Jaylen Brown; Professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau; U.S. Women’s National Team, Flag Football Player, Ashlea Klam; NFL safety for the Buffalo Bills, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of the Chasing M’s Foundation, Damar Hamlin; Two-Time NFL Most Valuable Player and Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson; Olympic Medalist & World Champion Snowboarder, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Scotty James; NBA forward for the New Orleans Pelicans and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Vice President, Trey Murphy; NHL All-Star and Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander; MLB Hall of Famer and Red Sox Legend, David Ortiz; Head Coach, Milwaukee Bucks and NBA Champion Coach, Doc Rivers; Premier League Legend and Entrepreneur Daniel Sturrdige; Boston Celtics Forward, Jayson Tatum; WNBA Legend + 6x Olympic Gold Medalist, Diana Taurasi; Houston Rockets point guard and President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), Fred VanFleet; and 3X Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder; Founder of The Snow League; Founder of WHITESPACE, Shaun White; and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, Entrepreneur, Sports Owner and Philanthropist, Russell Wilson. Check out the full roster at sportbeach.com.
SPORT BEACH is also pleased to welcome new executives and talent to the stage including Bank of America Head of Global Enterprise Marketing, Michele Barlow; JPMorganChase Chief Marketing Officer, Carla Hassan; Writer and Weekend Update Co-anchor, “Saturday Night Live,” Colin Jost; Founder & CEO, TMRW Sports, Mike McCarley; OBB Media Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ratner; Starbucks SVP, Global Marketing & Channel Development, Erin Silvoy; InMobi Founder & CEO, Naveen Tewari; Former Racer and Managing Director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff; and E*TRADE Chief Marketing Officer, Andrea Zaretsky.
Key experiences throughout the week include: a private ‘Must See Sports’ dinner on Sunday to kick of the week with NBCUniversal; Business Insider’s CMO Insider Breakfast on Tuesday morning; a breakfast with OUTFRONT on Wednesday; daily morning workouts with Sweatwork and a Tuesday morning run with Strava; daily panel snack breaks brought to you by InstaCart; curated private roundtable experiences with Comscore, EA Sports, Glance by InMobi, New York Life, Scripps, The Trade Desk, and TMRW Sports; Trailblazing Sports x Genius Sports Club Women’s Sports Event; a Monday morning breakfast with Indeed, a Wednesday morning Creator Field Day presented by TikTok and Whalar Group; a World Cup Watch Party Wednesday night with YouTube; and a Thursday morning breakfast ‘Beyond Live Sports: Creator TV and The New Attention Era,’ hosted by Spotter. SPORT BEACH will also feature daily happenings such as an on-beach Experience Zone with Adobe; mainstage walk-on and walk-off music videos courtesy of SPORT BEACH’s Official Music Partner Vevo; a mainstage emcee experience brought to you by Meta Ray Ban; a permanent jewelry activation with Superside; a photo activation with Snapchat; and invite-only VIP Deck events and experiences with Boardroom in partnership with Major League Baseball, JPMorganChase and CeraVe.
Apply to attend HERE.
To follow along ahead of the event and throughout the week, download our SPORT BEACH app HERE.
Newly Announced Athlete Partners
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Arik Armstead (football) – Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Arik Armstead is a 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, venture capital operator, and co-founder of the Armstead Academic Project, a nonprofit dedicated to education equity that has impacted over 500,000 youth.
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Jaylen Brown (basketball) – Jaylen Brown is a transformative force reshaping sports, business, and community impact. In 2024, he led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals victory, earning both the Finals MVP and Eastern Conference MVP awards. Drafted third overall in 2016, the four-time All-Star made history in 2023 by signing a five-year, $304 million supermax extension-the most valuable contract in NBA history at the time. Beyond his athletic dominance, Brown is deeply committed to education and leadership. He attended UC Berkeley, taking graduate courses as a freshman, and later became the youngest executive committee member in National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) history. Through his 7uice Foundation and its signature Bridge Program-partnered with the MIT Media Lab-Brown provides underrepresented youth with access to science, technology, and innovation. His commitment to economic equity includes launching the Boston Xchange, a nonprofit accelerator modeled after Black Wall Street that funds and mentors minority-owned businesses. Additionally, he launched 741 in 2024, a self-funded sneaker and athleisure brand designed to give athletes greater equity and creative control. Through championship-level basketball, philanthropy, and entrepreneurial vision, Brown is redefining leadership for a new generation of athletes.
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Bryson DeChambeau (golf) – Bryson DeChambeau is a two-time U.S. Open champion and global sports personality, blending elite performance, innovation, and entertainment. He is one of game’s most influential personalities, known for his power and passion for growing golf.
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Damar Hamlin (football) – Damar Hamlin is an NFL safety for the Buffalo Bills, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of the Chasing M’s Foundation. A Pittsburgh native and University of Pittsburgh alum, Damar was selected by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft and re-signed with Buffalo for the 2026 season. After suffering Commotio Cordis during a nationally televised game in 2023, Damar made a remarkable recovery and returned to professional football, becoming one of the most inspiring comeback stories in sports. Since then, he has used his experience to become a leading advocate for CPR education, AED access, and cardiac emergency preparedness. Through the Chasing M’s Foundation and its CPR Tour, Damar has helped train communities in life-saving skills, donate AEDs, support students through scholarships, and expand awareness across the U.S. and internationally. In 2026, he helped lead a Guinness World Records CPR training effort at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, where 1,293 people completed Hands-Only CPR training in one hour. Damar continues to use his platform to inspire young people, uplift communities, and create lasting impact beyond the game.
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Lamar Jackson (football) – Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. One of the league’s most accomplished players, Jackson has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and is widely recognized for redefining the quarterback position through his dual-threat style of play.
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Scotty James (snowboarding) – Scotty James is one of the most accomplished and influential athletes in snowboarding, rising from a child prodigy to a global icon with three Olympic medals, 11 X Games medals, and four World Halfpipe Championship golds. Beyond competition, he has expanded into entrepreneurship through his production company, 11Oakland, and strategic investments, including serving as an advisor and investor for the X Games as it launches the new X Games League format in 2026. As a Thredbo ambassador, Scotty is also focused on growing the future of the sport, helping build Australia’s first 22-foot winter halfpipe for Olympic training and donating a mini pipe cutter to support athletes of all ages and abilities. This past December, Scotty released his Netflix documentary, Pipe Dream, taking viewers behind the scenes of his world on and off the halfpipe, and continues his creative work through his children’s book series MOOKi, inspired by his childhood nickname and message of dreaming big.
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Ashlea Klam (flag football) – Ashlea Klam is a member of the U.S. Women’s National Flag Football Team and one of the sport’s brightest rising stars. Ashlea and her have already made their mark in the flag football world by starting Texas Fury Flag Football, which has grown to be one of the largest girls’ flag football programs in the United States. She helped Team USA capture the 2024 IFAF Women’s Flag Football World Championship and 2023 IFAF Americas Continental Championship, earning a spot on the national team at just 18 years old. As an NAIA First Team All-American at Keiser University, Klam led the Seahawks to three-consecutive national championship game appearances from 2024-26 and was named the 2026 NAIA Flag Football Player of the Year. Klam is competing for Cal Poly, the first NCAA Division 1 women’s program on the west coast. As an NFL Global Flag Ambassador and advocate for the growth of flag football, Klam continues to elevate the sport ahead of its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
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Trey Murphy (basketball) – Entering his fifth NBA season, Trey Murphy III is a cornerstone for the New Orleans Pelicans. Standing 6’8″, he is recognized as a premier two-way wing who combines elite shooting, fluid athleticism, and offensive versatility. Selected 17th overall in the 2021 Draft, Murphy immediately led all rookies in three-point percentage, establishing a respected shooting profile that he continues to expand as a shot creator and playmaker. His professional success stems from a standout collegiate career. After two strong seasons at Rice University, he transferred to the University of Virginia. At UVA, Murphy thrived, delivering a remarkable 50/40/90 shooting season while showcasing the efficiency and basketball IQ that solidified him as a first-round talent. Beyond the court, the Durham, NC native is known for his approachable personality and commitment to community. He frequently gives back through youth basketball clinics and back-to-school initiatives, maintaining deep ties to his hometown and Cary Academy. Blending elite athletic performance with genuine purpose, Murphy continues to grow his influence as an established force in the NBA and a dedicated role model off the hardwood.
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William Nylander (hockey) – William Nylander is an NHL All-Star forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs and a key contributor to one of hockey’s most iconic franchises. Representing both Sweden and the NHL on the international stage, Nylander has established himself as one of the league’s leading offensive players.
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David Ortiz (baseball) – David Ortiz, known as “Big Papi,” became one of baseball’s greatest designated hitters. After playing for the Minnesota Twins, he joined the Boston Red Sox in 2003 and helped lead them to three World Series championships. A 10-time All-Star and member of the 500 Home Run Club, Ortiz retired in 2016 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2022.
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Doc Rivers (basketball) – Doc Rivers is the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and one of the most accomplished coaches in NBA history. A former NBA Coach of the Year and NBA Champion, Rivers has spent more than 25 years leading teams at the highest level of professional basketball.
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Daniel Sturridge (soccer) – As a Footballer at Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool Daniel has won every major Club trophy in Football, including the UCL Champions League x2, Premier League x1, FA Cup x 2. For England Daniel is the only English player to score at the World Cup Finals, Euro Finals and Olympics. Since graduating as a pro footballer, in just 3 years Daniel has built a reputation as an insightful, entertaining personality as an analyst and global leading broadcaster including Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, BBC, and Fox Sport. Daniel is well respected and indeed a trend setter in the fashion world and in music has successfully represented several young artists through his Dudley Road company. Daniel is also very much in tune with social and digital media and understands how to reach and engage young audiences as well as anybody. As a business owner Daniel has developed Sturr Crazy Sauces and successfully backed a handful of emerging companies.
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Jayson Tatum (basketball) – As an NBA Champion, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, and father to two young boys, Jayson Tatum has accomplished more than most. He is looking to use his position at the top of his field to further his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors.
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Diana Taurasi (basketball) – In her 20 WNBA, international and USA Basketball seasons, Diana Taurasi has established herself as one of the greatest and most influential players of the game. An 11-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, WNBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, and the WNBA’s 25th Anniversary GOAT, Diana became the league’s all-time leading scorer and the first player to surpass 10,000 career points. Before turning pro, Diana led the UConn Huskies to three NCAA championships while sweeping every major National Player of the Year honor. Internationally, she earned a record six Olympic gold medals with Team USA and captured six EuroLeague titles, cementing her status as a global icon of the game. Her impact and personality were further showcased in the Amazon Prime feature documentary series TAURASI. Known for her wit, charisma, and love of the game, Diana is also a devoted vegan, and mother of two. Raised in Chino, California by immigrant parents, she is fluent in Spanish, and proud of her Argentine and Italian roots. Diana retired from her on-court career in February 2025 after redefining greatness in women’s basketball and today, is an in-demand speaker, commentator, investor, and avid golfer.
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Fred VanFleet (basketball) – Fred VanVleet is a 10-year NBA veteran, 2022 NBA All-Star, 2019 NBA Champion, and current President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). Undrafted in 2016 and now recognized as one of the league’s most respected leaders, Fred’s journey from Rockford, Illinois to NBA stardom embodies perseverance, discipline, and the power to #BetOnYourself. Off the court, Fred is a seasoned investor, entrepreneur, and community leader committed to creating opportunity and access for the next generation. He serves as Executive Chairman of the VanVleet Family Foundation, which focuses on education, financial literacy, and community revitalization – uplifting underserved youth and families across North America. Through his business ventures and partnerships, Fred continues to build a legacy that blends purpose with performance – from media and content creation to brand collaboration and mentorship. His mantra, #BetOnYourself, has evolved into more than a phrase – it’s a mindset, a movement, and a message to inspire others to believe in their own potential against all odds.
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Shaun White (snowboarding) – Shaun White is an American athlete who is regarded as one of the greatest action sports athletes of all time. A five-time Olympian, Shaun won gold medals in the half-pipe event in 2006, 2010, and 2018. He is one of the most decorated athletes in X Games history, becoming the first athlete to compete in both the Winter and Summer games and has won 15 gold medals, an all-time X Games record. Shaun announced his retirement from the sport of snowboarding prior to competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter games, his fifth and final Olympics. Born in San Diego, Shaun turned professional at 13 and signed his first deal with Burton at 7. His endorsements have included Oakley, Target, Red Bull, and Ralph Lauren. Named among Bloomberg Businessweek’s 100 Most Powerful Athletes and Forbes’ 30 Under 30, he has won 11 ESPY Awards and has helmed the Air + Style festival since 2014. In January 2022, Shaun launched his active lifestyle brand, WHITESPACE, followed by the 2023 debut of his docuseries “The Last Run” on MAX and his curated autobiography, “Airborne.” He partnered to acquire We Are Camp, the parent company of Windells and High Cascade, aiming to grow youth participation in action sports. In June 2024, Shaun announced the launch of The Snow League, the first professional league for global snowboarding and freeskiing, which launched in 2024. Born with a congenital heart defect for which he required two open-heart operations before age one, Shaun is an advocate for children battling illness and an active supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
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Russell Wilson (football) – A Super Bowl champion and one of his generation’s most influential athletes, Russell Wilson continues to inspire through his unwavering commitment to excellence, not only on the field but also through his community work and entrepreneurship. A 10-time Pro Bowler, Wilson ranks among the NFL’s all-time leaders in passer rating and career wins, cementing his place as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. Recently, he announced he will join CBS Sports with NFL Today, marking the next chapter in a career that has inspired millions through leadership, perseverance, and success. Off the field, Wilson is an accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for youth empowerment. Through the Why Not You Foundation, he has dedicated himself to creating opportunities for young people and supporting pediatric patients and families, efforts that earned him both the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and the Bart Starr Award. Wilson has co-founded a portfolio of purpose-driven ventures, including 3BRAND, Good Man Brand, Why Not You Productions and Limitless Minds, all united by a mission to inspire the next generation, create opportunity, and make a lasting positive impact.
Newly Announced Brand and Media Partners
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CeraVe, founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides AP, NP and EOP (also called 1, 3 and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide.
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Comscore, is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
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Excel Sports Management, is an industry-leading sports agency representing top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. Excel is a three-time winner of Sports Business Journal’s Best In Talent Representation and Management award and is consistently ranked as one of the most valuable sports agencies in the world by Forbes. The agency has offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and London with additional employees operating across Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.excelsm.com.
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Indeed, more people get jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. As the world’s #1 job site (Comscore, Total Visits, March 2026), Indeed is a global hiring platform connecting over 665 million Job Seeker Profiles with 3.5 million employers across more than 60 countries. Indeed uses AI and real-time data to match people with relevant opportunities and help employers hire faster. With platforms including Glassdoor and Indeed Flex, Indeed is reshaping how people discover jobs, research companies, and access flexible work. Indeed is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions dedicated to simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work.
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JPMorganChase, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com
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Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), As one of the most valuable franchises in Major League Soccer, LAFC sits at the intersection of world-class competition, Los Angeles entertainment culture, and global fandom. The club’s on-field success includes two Supporters’ Shield titles (2019, 2022), the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, appearances in the finals of the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2019 and 2023, and participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, underscoring its standing on the international stage. LAFC has rapidly become a model for the modern sports club, driving record fan engagement, business innovation, and global reach. Since entering MLS in 2018, LAFC has built a passionate, multicultural fanbase anchored by the legendary 3252 supporters’ group and record-setting attendance at the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium, located in the heart of Los Angeles’s sports and entertainment district. The club’s ownership group brings unrivaled expertise from entertainment, sports, technology, and media-and LAFC’s recent acquisition of global superstar Son Heung-min has accelerated its presence across the U.S., Asia, and global soccer markets. Beyond the pitch, LAFC is deeply invested in Los Angeles, operating a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles and playing a leadership role in the region’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. LAFC is not just a soccer club-it is Los Angeles’s global stage for sport, culture, and community.
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LinkedIn, LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, learn, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world’s first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has over 1.3 billion members and has offices around the globe. www.linkedin.com / mobile.linkedin.com.
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Meta, founded in 2004, Meta’s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Meta’s apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.
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The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), is the union representing all active professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and advance the rights of its players. They are the game. Whether negotiating a collective bargaining agreement, prosecuting a grievance, or counseling players on benefits and post-career educational opportunities, the NBPA advocates relentlessly for the best interests of its members. As some of the most globally recognizable athletes and entertainers in the world, NBPA members enjoy expansive, industry-leading benefits. Additionally, the union manages the collective name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights of all NBA players through its commercial licensing and partnership arm, THINK 450.
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New York Life Insurance Company, (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies. 1 Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 9/30/2025. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/. 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/28/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).
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Religion of Sports, Religion of Sports (ROS) is an award-winning media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra. A diverse creative collective, ROS delivers thoughtful, elevated stories that explore a range of themes and uncover why sports matter. Since its inception in 2017, the Los Angeles-based company has built an impressive array of work in collaboration with the world’s most beloved athletes and figures. ROS produces content that is intimate, personal, and character driven. Rooted in the power of storytelling, ROS’s mission has grown beyond sports to spotlighting artists and innovators across music, spirituality, fashion, and more. Through scripted and unscripted video, podcasts, feature films and social content, ROS distills the spirituality, science and humanity that unites elite performers and people of all kind.
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Scripps Sports, is redefining sports distribution through national broadcast, local television, and the newly launched Scripps Sports Network, a free 24/7 streaming destination for live sports and original storytelling. Home to ION, the nation’s leading destination for women’s sports, Scripps Sports delivers year-round live competition including the WNBA, NWSL, PWHL, Athlos, Major League Volleyball, Premier Women’s Rodeo, and the Pro Cheer League. The portfolio also fuels local fandom through partnerships with the NHL’s Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, and Utah Mammoth, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, NWSL’s Denver Summit FC, the Big Sky Conference, and the newly announced NBA partnership with the Detroit Pistons, connecting fans to the teams, athletes, and stories they love.
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TikTok, is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok’s global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.
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TMRW Sports, is focused on building modern approaches in sports, media and entertainment. By creating new leagues for a new age, TMRW Sports, in partnership with established leagues like the NFL, PGA TOUR and LPGA, is forging pathways and experiences for generations of fans. TMRW Sports’ first project, TGL presented by SoFi, is a primetime team golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR reaching 152 territories worldwide and described as a “high-energy arena spectacle” by Vanity Fair, “pure entertainment” by GQ, and “golf’s boldest new venture” by Fast Company. Launching this fall, WTGL will feature teams of the world’s best women golfers in partnership with the LPGA. TMRW Sports is also developing a men’s and women’s professional flag football league in partnership with the National Football League and 32 Equity, the NFL’s collective investment vehicle. Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and sports executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports is supported by an influential and diverse investor group of athletes, celebrities and business leaders from the worlds of sports, media, technology and finance.
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Uber Advertising, Uber Advertising connects brands with 200M+ monthly active users as they move, decide, and act – from airport rides to dinner orders. Across Uber and Uber Eats, brands tap into real-time, first-party signals to reach high-intent audiences as decisions are being made – creating measurable impact and turning intent into real-world action.
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VII(N) The Seventh Estate, is the global wine estate brand founded by ten-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, Carmelo Anthony, and his longtime business partner, Asani Swann. Carmelo and Asani approached the launch of VII(N) The Seventh Estate with the utmost sincerity and respect for wine both as an art form and as an industry. The wines within VII(N) invoke the heritage of the old world while committing to modern philosophies of winemaking for the next generation of wine lovers. Throughout all their endeavors, Carmelo and Asani are constantly breaking barriers in an effort to achieve equal representation across all sectors for the Black community, and with this venture, they aim to expand the presence of people of color within the wine space.
Beach Schedule of Events:
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Sunday, June 21; 7-9p CEST: NBCUniversal Must See Sports Dinner (Invite Only)
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Monday, June 22; 8-10a CEST: Flipping the Playbook for Modern Communications Breakfast with Allison Worldwide (private event)
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Monday, June 22; 9-11a CEST: Indeed ‘Coaches Corner’ Breakfast (private event)
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Monday, June 22; 11:30-1:30p CEST: New York Life Roundtable; The Assist: How Mentorship Fuels Enduring Leadership with Alex Rodriguez
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Monday, June 22; 12-2p CEST: The Hang with Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and other marquee athletes
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Monday, June 22; 3-5p CEST: EA Sports Roundtable from Passive to Participant: The New Rules of Fan Engagement
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Monday, June 22; 4-6p CEST: Boardroom x JPMorganChase Happy Hour (private event)
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Monday, June 22; 4:30-6:30p CEST: Trailblazing Sports x Genius Sports Club Women’s Sports Event (Invite-Only)
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Tuesday, June 23; 7-9a CEST: Strava Morning Run Club
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Tuesday, June 23; 7-9a CEST: Sweatwork Swim + HIIT workouts
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Tuesday, June 23; 9-10a CEST: Boardroom x MLB Breakfast (Invite Only)
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Tuesday, June 23; 9-11a CEST: Business Insider CMO Breakfast (Invite Only)
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Tuesday, June 23; 11:30-1:30: The Trade Desk Roundtable: The Premium Placement You’re Not Using
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Tuesday, June 23; 12-2p CEST: The Hang with Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and other marquee athletes
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Tuesday, June 23; 3-5p: ComScore Roundtable
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Tuesday June 23; 4-6p: CeraVe x Boardroom New Face of Legs Party with Kevin Durant
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Tuesday, June 23; 7-11p CEST: 72andSunny Dinner (Invite Only)
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Wednesday, June 24; 9:30-11:30a CEST: Creator Field Day presented by TikTok and Whalar Group
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Wednesday, June 24; 9:30-11a CEST: Scripps Media Roundtable
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Wednesday, June 24; 10-11:30a CEST: OUTFRONT Breakfast
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Wednesday, June 24; 12-2p CEST: The Hang with Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and other marquee athletes
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Wednesday, June 24; 8:30p-1a CEST: YouTube’s “The Watch Party”
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Thursday, June 25; 10-11:30a CEST; Beyond Live Sports: Creator TV and The New Attention Era Breakfast Hosted by Spotter
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Thursday, June 25; 2-4p CEST: The Hang with Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and other marquee athletes
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Thursday, June 25; 3-5p CEST: SPORT BEACH VIP Wrap Party (Invite Only)
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Daily Happenings:
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Experience Zone with Adobe
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Activation Zone with Glance by InMobi
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Mainstage emcee experience brought to you by Meta Ray Ban
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A photo activation with Snapchat
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Mainstage Snack Time sponsored by Instacart
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Mainstage walk-on and walk-off music courtesy of SPORT BEACH’s Official Music Partner, Vevo
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Football’s fan movement, powered by Uber Advertising
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Superside Permanent Jewelry Activation
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Boardroom VIP Deck events + experiences (Invite Only)
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Sweatwork Run, Swim + HIIT workouts (7-9a CEST)
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About SPORT BEACH
SPORT BEACH is a global platform operating at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity, bringing together athletes, brands and marketing leaders to spark business growth and shape the future of the industry. Built on a model of elite co-creation, SPORT BEACH connects speakers, partners, and attendees through dynamic live programming, strategic networking, brand activations, thought leadership, and year-round advisory and facilitation services. Launched at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity by Stagwell, SPORT BEACH creates immersive experiences and high-impact conversations designed to turn cultural moments into commercial opportunity. Its flagship convenings at the world’s most influential sporting and cultural events serve as catalysts for new partnerships, breakthrough ideas, and industry-defining collaboration.
Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @sportbeachco
Contact:
Paige Graham
Paige@sportbeach.com
SOURCE: Stagwell
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire