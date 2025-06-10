Sedron Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards

Annual Awards Recognize Innovative Companies and Projects Addressing the World’s Most Urgent Challenges

Sedron, a leader in advanced water and waste upcycling solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named an honoree of Fast Company‘s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues – from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.

Varcor® Facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana



Sedron’s Varcor® system is revolutionizing waste management by transforming biosolids and manure into valuable, carbon-negative commodities and clean water. Unlike traditional waste treatment methods, the Varcor®’s adaptable technology processes both agricultural and municipal waste, reducing methane emissions, upcycling nutrients and key resources, and producing organic fertilizers to enhance soil health.

The Varcor® system leverages advanced mechanical vapor recompression and thin-film drying to achieve unparalleled efficiency in resource recovery. It extracts clean water, nutrients, and energy from diverse waste streams, creating a closed-loop system that minimizes environmental harm. Its scalable, sustainable approach promotes a circular economy, turning waste into a driver of environmental stewardship and economic growth.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Fast Company‘s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards for our work in transforming waste into opportunity,” says Peter Janicki, CEO of Sedron. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our incredible team and the trust of our agricultural, municipal, and industrial partners. Together, we’re proving that innovative technology can solve pressing environmental challenges while creating sustainable value for communities worldwide.”

This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, showcase 50 winners across 12 categories and 50 additional winners across industries, for a total of 100 outstanding projects. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries and judged applications based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“We are thrilled to be recognized alongside remarkable organizations driving global progress,” says Stanley Janicki, Chief Commercial Officer of Sedron. “At Sedron, we’re committed to delivering environmental and economic benefits to the communities we serve. As we expand and forge new partnerships, we’ll continue creating jobs, fostering economic opportunity, and building a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Fast Company‘s Summer 2025 issue (on newsstands June 17, 2025) will feature select award winners working on solutions such as a spinal cord stimulator for people who’ve been injured, modular bus shelters in Los Angeles, and AI to help eliminate counterfeit drugs.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We’re proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time.”

About Sedron

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Sedron designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced water and waste upcycling technologies. Sedron transforms agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into climate-smart commodities using environmentally and financially sustainable methods. For more information, please visit sedron.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

Contact Information

Brian Hart

Communications Strategist

brian.hart@cafortune.com

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

SOURCE: Sedron

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire