Securitas Technology to Offer Ambient.ai Threat Detection and Automation Platform to Accelerate the Path to Agentic Physical Security for its Global Client Base

Global agreement adds to Securitas Technology’s portfolio of AI-driven solutions to help enterprises move from reactive operations to proactive, intelligence-led security

Securitas Technology, one of the world’s largest electronic security companies, and Ambient.ai, the leader in Agentic Physical Security, today announced a global reseller agreement to bring the Ambient.ai platform to Securitas Technology’s clients globally. The platform transforms traditional security into proactive threat detection and automation where AI continuously perceives, understands, and acts on real-world events in real time alongside human operators.

With its deep expertise in integrated physical security solutions and portfolio of leading technologies, Securitas Technology is ideally positioned to help organizations worldwide make the leap to AI-driven intelligence-led security. The Ambient.ai platform joins other recent new offerings, including the SecureStat® Cumulus AI cloud video surveillance solution.

“Securitas Technology is committed to staying at the forefront of technology innovation in physical security, helping our clients to improve security, streamline operations, and gain intelligence on every aspect of their business or organizational performance,” said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO at Securitas Technology. “This partnership with Ambient.ai is another important step in our use of AI tools to truly transform security and deliver excellence for our clients -offering faster, more accurate outcomes in an increasingly complex risk environment.”

Commenting for Ambient.ai, Shikhar Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of Ambient.ai said, “This agreement with Securitas Technology means we can bring the path to Agentic Physical Security to enterprises at global scale helping clients move from manual, reactive operations to intelligence-led security where AI handles the complexity so operators can focus on what matters most.”

Accelerating the Path to Agentic Physical Security

Physical security is at an inflection point. Enterprises have invested heavily in cameras, access control, and monitoring infrastructure, yet the growing volume and complexity of security data has outpaced the tools designed to manage it. Legacy systems were built to record and retrieve, not to reason. The result is a widening gap between what security teams are expected to protect and what their technology allows them to see, understand, and act on in real time.

AI closes that gap. It represents a fundamental shift, from systems that passively collect data and wait for human review, to AI that continuously perceives, understands context, and responds to real-world events alongside human operators. It is the future the industry is moving toward, and reaching it requires both the most advanced AI and the operational expertise to deploy it at scale. Through this partnership, clients gain not only an advanced AI platform but also the integration, orchestration, and lifecycle support required to operationalize it across all their critical security systems.

By joining forces, Securitas Technology and Ambient.ai will combine Securitas Technology’s decades of global security expertise and unmatched understanding of client environments with Ambient’s market-leading AI platform for Agentic Physical Security, meeting clients where they are today and accelerating them toward intelligence-led operations that are faster, more accurate, and built to scale.

About Ambient.ai Ambient.ai is the leader in Agentic Physical Security. At the core of its platform is Ambient Intelligence, powered by edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Models that continuously perceive, understand, and respond to real-world events in real time. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies across corporate campuses, data centers, and critical infrastructure, Ambient.ai transforms existing cameras and sensors into a unified intelligence layer – delivering proactive safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI at scale.

About Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 team members in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions. ​

For more information, visit https://www.securitastechnology.com.

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newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology

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