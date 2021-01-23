SCRATCH & Working With NDI

By Mazze Aderhold, Product Design & Worldwide Support, ASSIMILATE Inc.

See how to set up NDI® output in SCRATCH and Play Pro to send video content live to other applications – like SetStream.io, Zoom or Skype for realtime client attended color sessions – or just the free NDI® Studio Monitor app to view any stream from anywhere on the local network or VPN!



Get the free NDI®-Tools from this link: ndi.tv and see how Jeff Sousa uses NDI® in his workflows in this video: vimeo.com/476188656

For more information on Scratch & NDI click here.