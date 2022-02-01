Scientist.com Launches Compliance Mobile App for iOS

Digital research platform users can now approve purchases from anywhere





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech–Scientist.com, the biopharma industry’s leading R&D marketplace, today announced the launch of a new mobile app for iOS users. The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go experience for purchase request approvals and compliance. iPhone users get untethered notifications on their mobile device and features for approving, delegating and clarifying requests without having to access their computer. The result is faster approvals and fewer delays in scientific discovery.

“One of the major barriers to drug discovery is the time it takes to ensure all compliance measures are met for a given research project, and understandably so,” stated Chris Petersen, Founder and CTO at Scientist.com. “Our goal in building the Compliance Mobile App is to put compliance in the pocket of approvers, therefore minimizing the time it takes for researchers to move through the R&D process.”

Scientist.com has spent the last fourteen years building an award-winning digital marketplace that helps scientists focus more on science and less on paperwork. The platform helps researchers test more ideas in less time and at lower cost. It digitizes a company’s entire research operations, automatically tracking purchases, managing contracts, handling payments and generating business intelligence reports.

The Compliance Mobile App is now available to registered Scientist.com platform users for free download via the Apple App Store.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com’s mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. The company’s digital research platform combines a custom-built, cloud native technology stack with white-glove customer and scientific support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost. Scientist.com leverages internally developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and effective research management. Scientist.com connects researchers at the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the world’s largest network of scientific research suppliers.

