Schneider wins prestigious personnel safety award

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been awarded Grand Champion, Class 2 in the National Tank Truck Carriers’ (NTTC) 2022 Personnel Safety Contest.





Schneider’s Bulk service offering was selected as the winner for the Class 2 carrier category, defined as carriers that drive 46-93 million miles a year, based on the company’s outstanding safety leadership in its Bulk division. The NTTC’s National Safety Contest recognizes all efforts that go into reducing truck related injuries and positively impacting the safety of our roadways, such as reduced accidents per million miles and lower annual injury rates.

“ This would not have been possible without our drivers, driver leaders and safety team who are wholeheartedly focused on safety in every aspect of their jobs, 24/7,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and General Manager Jason Howe. “ At Schneider, we all have a very important role to keep our drivers, customers and the motoring public safe, so we hold ourselves to best-in-class procedures and safety audits – it is an honor to be recognized for our hard work.”

In 2022, Schneider’s Bulk team incorporated several innovative safety-based measures including the use of predictive analytics modeling, enhanced driver curriculum and cutting-edge tools like virtual reality training. These efforts have resulted in improved loading and unloading processes, the recommendation of new foot gear for drivers, and adoption of advanced truck and trailer technology such as pulsating brake lights and MirrorEye®, a camera monitor rearview vision system from Stone Ridge.

Schneider teaches and reinforces safe operations for everyone – from drivers and diesel technicians to office and warehouse associates.

To learn more about Schneider’s industry leading safety practices, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/safety.

