Schneider recognizes over 200 drivers for outstanding commitment to safety

Additionally, the company achieved a record-breaking milestone in 2024

Schneider travels over 9 million freight miles every day. Company drivers ensure essential goods are delivered across the country, demonstrating their commitment to safety day in and day out. Their dedication has enabled Schneider to achieve significant reductions in United States Department of Transportation reportable accidents, attaining an all-time low accident frequency in 2024 and showcasing its safety leadership within the industry.

Honoring extraordinary achievements

This year, the transportation leader proudly recognizes and rewards the exceptional contributions of its drivers who have helped keep the roads safe:

98 drivers received the Consecutive Safe Driving Award , celebrating 10 or more consecutive years without a preventable accident or significant lost-time injury.

received the , celebrating 10 or more consecutive years without a preventable accident or significant lost-time injury. 92 drivers earned the Million Mile Award for transporting freight over 1 million miles accident-free .

earned the for transporting freight . Five drivers reached the incredible milestone of 4 million safe miles .

reached the incredible milestone of . Greg Swift became only the third driver in Schneider history to reach 5 million safe miles .

became only the 30 drivers were inducted into the prestigious Haul of Fame on June 12, honoring those with 3 million safe driving miles or 20 consecutive years of accident-free driving. With this year’s class, the Haul of Fame now includes 435 total inductees. To permanently honor the recipients, plaques displaying their names are installed on the Haul of Fame wall at the company’s headquarters in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“These achievements represent more than just milestones — they highlight the strong commitment of Schneider drivers who continually set the standard for safety in our industry,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Their professionalism and focus on safe operations, every mile and every day for decades, are what truly set them apart.”

Setting the safety culture

Schneider attributes its safety success to its culture that empowers drivers, provides rigorous training at every stage of their career and includes cutting-edge technology. More specifically, the company has raised the bar with an industry-leading approach to:

Fostering safety-centric values Schneider’s all-time low accident frequency is, in part, the result of a company culture that empowers drivers to make safe choices. Equipment and training are extremely important, but it’s the day-to-day interactions and actions that help make a difference as well. From leaders, to drivers, to maintenance technicians, Schneider has a consistent, values-driven approach to operating safely.



Ongoing training Hands-on onboarding, safety analytics and innovative virtual reality tools help prepare drivers to handle challenging scenarios with confidence. Schneider believes learning is a lifelong endeavor, so whether a driver is new or has years of experience, they receive ongoing training.



Advanced technology Schneider equips trucks with features like collision mitigation sensors, speed limiters, side guard assist for blind spots and lane departure warnings. Taken together, these innovations can help create a safer experience for drivers and the public alike.

To learn more about Schneider’s dedication to safety, visit Safety First and Always | Schneider.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multi-modal provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for 90 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and X: @WeAreSchneider.

