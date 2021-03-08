Schneider Electric’s Square D™ Energy Center Named NAHB Global Innovation Award Winner

Leading industry association recognizes Schneider Electric’s innovative solutions for next-generation energy monitoring and control capabilities

Scalable grid-to-plug solutions offers enhanced energy management for backup power, battery storage, solar and more for the modern home

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LifeIsOn–Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its Square D™ Energy Center was selected as the winner of the 2020 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Global Innovation Award (GIA). The Square D™ Energy Center, powered by Wiser Energy intelligence, took home the Product of the Year award for its ability to create a smarter, safer, and more connected home.

NAHB’s Global Innovation Awards honor the most innovative products, services, homes and communities in the global residential building industry – from new augmented reality technology to ultra-efficient HVAC units and everything in between.

The Square D™ Energy Center is an all-in-one home energy system that provides unprecedented residential insights and monitoring capabilities into residential energy use. Users can monitor and custom-control energy use from across a home’s entire ecosystem with a single app, as well as enable instantaneous backup power from batteries, and generators. With this industry leading technology, home builders are differentiating their offer while providing homeowners the ability to make sustainable energy choices and power what matters the most – even during an outage.

“Our generation is faced with an unprecedented energy crisis, and households account for a staggering one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions. As an industry leader, we are focused on innovations for home builders that will ensure homes of the future are more sustainable, energy efficient, and resilient,” said Richard Korthauer, Vice President, Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric. “We are proud that the NAHB has recognized the Square D Energy Center as we work with home builders nationwide to incorporate technologies to futureproof homes by making them sustainable and more resilient.”

Code-compliant, energy-efficient system that is easy to install

The way a home sources and uses energy is changing. Square D™ Energy Center makes it easy for home builders to get ahead of their competition and install transformative technology from a company they already know and trust.

The stylish, smart and code-compliant system, powered by Wiser Energy intelligence, integrates an array of smart home technology from grid to plug and also includes the safety of whole-home surge protection for greater energy savings and homeowner piece of mind. The Square D™ Energy Center seamlessly enables the convergence, scalability, and optimization of residential distributed energy resources, including utility power, solar power, energy storage, future smart home devices and generators. Further, this new solution allows home builders to easily address changing building regulations, including California’s Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standards.

To learn more about the 2020 NAHB Global Innovation Award and see the full list of winners, check out: www.nahb.org/nahb-community/awards/global-innovation-award.

For more information on The Square D Energy Center, please visit: https://www.se.com/us/en/home/offers/connected-home/energy-center

About National Association of Home Builders

The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builder associations around the country. NAHB’s builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

