Schneider Electric Introduces Modicon Edge I/O NTS, the Future-Ready I/O Solution

Crafted to meet today’s industrial needs and the challenges of tomorrow, Schneider Electric introduces the Modicon Edge I/O NTS at ProMat 2025

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation for energy management and automation, announced the launch of Modicon™ Edge I/O NTS — the future-ready Input/Output (I/O) system for data aggregation – today at ProMat 2025 in Chicago.

Modicon Edge I/O NTS is the latest distributed IP20 I/O system from Schneider Electric, allowing customers to meet the needs of a variety of applications ranging from simple to the most demanding. All within a single I/O family, these applications include those in production machinery, discrete manufacturing, and continuous process industries. Machine builders, system integrators, and industrial end users can use the new Modicon Edge I/O NTS across many industries segments, including machinery; packaging; food & beverage; life sciences; water/wastewater; mining, minerals & metals; critical infrastructure; data centers; and energy & chemicals.

Designed with the future in mind, Modicon Edge I/O NTS meets customers’ current needs for industrial I/O applications while preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow thanks to the system’s flexibility. Using open Ethernet protocols to deliver connectivity to a variety of devices and architectures, Edge I/O NTS embeds data intelligence in the latest technologies to deliver better performance, availability, and cybersecurity.

As internal communication of Edge I/O NTS OPC UA technology is used that enables secure communication and interoperability of the various Ethernet protocols. With this technology Schneider Electric lays the foundation of a new generation of connected products based on industrial networks for Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

“Edge I/O NTS not only provides a very strong and superior catalog for I/O for our customers to build their solutions today, but it also prepares them for the future,” said Grant Van Hemert, US Senior Offer Manager, Digital Factory at Schneider Electric. “Customers are more prepared for advancing digitization, ensuring better and transparent data management, and adapting to the future of Industry 4.0.”

“The market for distributed I/O is being driven by digital transformation, which is rapidly increasing demand for additional manufacturing data to support analytics, AI, virtualization, asset management and predictive maintenance, the industrial internet of things (IIoT), digital twins and simulation, augmented and virtual reality, and IT and OT convergency,” according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. “However, distributed I/O must be designed on OPC UA over TSN, all while meeting vigorous industrial standards and certifications regarding temperature, harsh, severe and hazardous operating environment, vibration, and electromagnetic compatibility. Schneider Electric’s new Modicon Edge I/O NTS next generation distributed IP20 I/O system meets these market and design requirements and will provide its users with a solution that will help to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

The Edge I/O NTS manufacturing plant is recognized by World Economic Forum as an Industry 4.0 Lighthouse. The production line is fully automated, enhancing quality and traceability, while taking care to reduce the plant’s environmental impact.

With the Modicon Edge I/O NTS, machine builders, system integrators, and industrial end users can expect to:

Save time from pre-sales to operations, with adaptive tools, simpler design and wiring, quicker start-up of new machines and processes for less time to market.

from pre-sales to operations, with adaptive tools, simpler design and wiring, quicker start-up of new machines and processes for less time to market. Cut costs and reduce Mean Time to Repair and unplanned downtime given the system’s robust design featuring environmentally hardened options, hot swap capabilities, and integrated diagnostics.

and reduce Mean Time to Repair and unplanned downtime given the system’s robust design featuring environmentally hardened options, hot swap capabilities, and integrated diagnostics. Increase flexibility with the ability to customize I/O islands and get the most from the system’s compact design — realizing more I/O modules and more functionality in less space.

with the ability to customize I/O islands and get the most from the system’s compact design — realizing more I/O modules and more functionality in less space. Prepare for the future of data-driven industries thanks to the system’s compliance with cybersecurity regulations, allowing end users to securely access and integrate the data they need to optimize industrial efficiency, agility, sustainability, and profitability.

Schneider Electric remains at the forefront of advancing industrial automation in the digital world. Ever since the Modicon PLC was invented in 1968 by Richard E. Morley, Schneider has continually advanced controllers to meet the needs of ever-changing industrial environments. The Modicon Edge I/O NTS supports industrial digital transformation with cost savings and reduced downtime — all while keeping performance improvement and cybersecurity at the forefront of industrial operations.

To learn more about Modicon Edge I/O NTS, or to speak with a product expert, please visit the Schneider Electric booth #S659 at ProMat 2025, March 17-20, 2025, in Chicago.

