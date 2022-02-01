Save Your Spot Now: METAlliance “In Session” Nashville January 2023

The METAlliance (Music Engineering and Technology Alliance) is presenting an immersive “In Session” event, January 28 & 29, 2023 in Nashville, in conjunction with The Blackbird Academy audio engineering school. Attendees will participate in four 4-hour sessions, each designed to provide different experiences in the recording process and led by METAlliance members. By special arrangement, The METAlliance will occupy the historic Blackbird Studio for the entire weekend.

Learn more here: https://www.metalliance.com/in-session/

This event offers a unique opportunity to experience living history while learning invaluable techniques with legendary masters of their craft at the equally famed Blackbird Studio. Founded in 2002 by sound engineer John McBride, and his wife country artist Martina McBride, Blackbird has become Nashville’s preeminent sound studio. The Blackbird complex currently includes nine studios and houses The Blackbird Academy.

ATTENDANCE IS LIMITED TO INSURE A REWARDING EXPERIENCE

Amenities include catered lunches and various handouts. Photos of attendees with the members will be taken. Extremely limited attendance to the entire weekend of all four sessions guarantees an intimate, personalized setting. Cost: $1500.00

Purchase tickets here: https://forms.gle/bPkP7iNAckBmxR3H8

Qualified students can apply for a discounted price.

“We love working closely with a diverse group of students, pros, educators and recording beginners,” said METAlliance co-founder Chuck Ainlay.

The METAlliance is composed of top award-winning audio engineers/producers Chuck Ainlay, Niko Bolas, Jimmy Douglass, Frank Filipetti, George Massenburg, Sylvia Massy, and Elliot Scheiner. They bring their combined knowledge and experience to Nashville. Learn more at: http://www.metalliance.com/in-session

ABOUT THE METALLIANCE

Established in 2005, The METAlliance (Music Engineering and Technology Alliance) works with producers, engineers, educators and manufacturers to further the best practices and technology developed in modern recording and to help ensure the skills and techniques that have developed through the history of recording are carried forward. https://www.metalliance.com/

METAlliance: strategic union of music producers and engineers dedicated to the highest standards of audio and delivery of music, securing the art through recording technology in all its evolving modern forms.