Saudi Arabia to Host Second Consultative Meeting for the 11th World Water Forum

World Water Forum

Saudi Arabia is intensifying its early preparations to host the 11th World Water Forum in 2027, including the Second Consultative Meeting held as part of Saudi Water Week. The meeting represents a key milestone in preparations for this global event. It will bring together experts and decision-makers from around the world, as well as representatives of government entities, the private sector, and international organizations.

The meeting aims to align visions, coordinate efforts among stakeholders, and discuss the Forum’s main priorities and themes. It will also address organizational and technical frameworks, as well as partnership and cooperation mechanisms, to help ensure the delivery of a distinguished edition that reflects Saudi Arabia’s position and role in water-related issues.

This early action and intensified preparation for hosting this major global event reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to a collaborative approach, to strengthening international dialogue on water challenges, and to promoting practical and sustainable solutions that support global water security.

The 11th World Water Forum will be held in Riyadh in March 2027 under the theme “Action for a Better Tomorrow”, in partnership with the World Water Council. The Forum will bring together broad participation from the public and private sectors, international and local organizations, and experts, officials, and stakeholders interested in water issues at the local and international levels.

The Forum is the largest global event dedicated to water management, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, and for cooperation among stakeholders worldwide. It also offers opportunities to showcase international best practices and explore avenues for collaboration to ensure the sustainable management of water resources around the world.

Contact Information:

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

info@mewa.gov.sa

0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire