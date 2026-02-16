Sarama Announces Change of Auditor

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company“) (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce it has appointed Davidson & Company LLP (“Davidson & Co”) as Sarama’s audit firm, effective 13 February 2026.

Davidson & Co was appointed following the receipt by Sarama of the resignation of HLB Mann Judd, effective 10 February 2026. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of HLB Mann Judd and recommended the appointment of Davidson & Co. The Board of Directors of Sarama, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed Davidson & Co as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of Sarama.

Sarama sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the “Notice“) to HLB Mann Judd and to Davidson & Co and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each jurisdiction where Sarama is reporting, stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice and letters (the “Change of Auditor Package“) have been reviewed and approved by Sarama’s Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

The Change of Auditor Package is available under Sarama’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Dinning

Sarama Resources Ltd

e: info@saramaresources.com

t: +61 8 9363 7600

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire