Sapyen Launches UK’s First At-Home Male Fertility Test

Sapyen, a global provider of at-home male fertility diagnostics, has launched the UK’s first at-home male fertility testing kit, allowing men to collect a sample at home and send it to a laboratory for analysis.

The kit, designed to provide couples with faster access to initial male fertility testing and to reduce waiting times, has already been used by men worldwide, supporting couples in understanding their fertility and planning their steps in treatment.

This at-home method offers an alternative to standard NHS fertility pathways, where men often face significant delays before testing.

“The NHS is running fertility care on a playbook written decades ago . Men are sent across the country for the simplest test, then told to wait months or years” said Olivia Musa, Scientist and Founder of The Male Fertility Clinic.

“By then, couples have already spent thousands and women have shouldered procedures they may never have needed. It’s not just delay, it’s damage.”

Research shows that in current IVF practice, a significant number of men are not tested at the outset, with women often undergoing procedures first.

Sapyen’s at-home kit allows men to complete the initial step quickly and from home, providing laboratory-verified results in a matter of days.

James and his partner spent several months pursuing fertility treatment before he was able to access testing through the NHS.

During that time, his partner underwent multiple procedures, including hormone injections and IVF consultations, before the couple discovered that the fertility issue was with him.

“Every cycle we hoped, failed, and waited,” James said. “I watched my partner go through needles and hormones, while I waited for testing. By the time we got answers, months had passed and costs had accumulated. If we had this test at the start, we could have had clarity sooner.”

Ash Ramachandran, CEO of Sapyen, added: “ One in four men in IVF are never tested. That is not an oversight; it is a systemic flaw that keeps repeating. Women are sent into £10,000 cycles of hormones and procedures before the man is even tested .

“The order is wrong, the costs are enormous, and the impact on families is devastating. Sapyen puts the first step back where it belongs: test the man quickly, at home, and give couples clarity within days. It is the baseline British fertility should have started with, and it is the standard it must have now.”

Using Sapyen’s proprietary SPX72 medium, the test preserves sperm viability for up to 72 hours during transit, enabling accurate results within days.

The at-home test is available to order online across the UK , with results delivered directly to users.

Sapyen’s process is designed to maintain sample integrity during postal transit, providing a reliable first step in male fertility assessment.

