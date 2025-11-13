Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Summary Results for Third Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
152.3
|
$
|
137.0
|
11.2
|
%
|
$
|
152.3
|
$
|
137.0
|
11.2
|
%
|
Gross Profit
|
$
|
67.3
|
$
|
60.3
|
11.6
|
%
|
$
|
70.7
|
$
|
62.8
|
12.5
|
%
|
Gross Margin
|
44.2
|
%
|
44.0
|
%
|
20 bps
|
46.4
|
%
|
45.8
|
%
|
60 bps
|
Operating Income
|
$
|
17.8
|
$
|
21.7
|
-18.3
|
%
|
$
|
25.5
|
$
|
25.1
|
1.5
|
%
|
Operating Margin
|
11.7
|
%
|
15.9
|
%
|
-420 bps
|
16.7
|
%
|
18.3
|
%
|
-160 bps
|
Net Income (*)
|
$
|
14.3
|
$
|
18.3
|
-22.0
|
%
|
$
|
20.5
|
$
|
21.1
|
-2.7
|
%
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.33
|
-24.2
|
%
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.37
|
-2.7
|
%
|
(*)
|
Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders
Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, “In the third quarter of 2025, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, securing new deals and strengthening customer relationships globally. Revenue increased by 11.2% year-over-year, reaching $152 million for the quarter. All our top geographic markets grew in the quarter, led by double digit expansion in North America and Rest of the World, reflecting broad-based demand and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives. Our annualized recurring revenue (ARR) totaled $220 million, reflecting a 26.7% year-over-year increase, of which 17.5% is organic and 9.2% contributed from the recent acquisitions. Sapiens’s non-GAAP operating profit totaled $25 million in the quarter, reflecting a 16.7% operating margin.
Our insurance platform empowers insurers to accelerate digital transformation, achieve sustainable growth, and operational efficiency, fueled by the continued adoption of AI-driven innovation. We remain committed to advancing our platform, accelerating cloud adoption, and expanding our global footprint, all of which will serve as catalysts for continued success. Our continued success in both new customer acquisition and account expansion across North America and EMEA underscores the strategic value of our platform for insurers accelerating digital transformation.”
Following Sapiens’ announcement on August 12, 2025, that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, a leading global private equity investor, for $43.50 per common share in cash, valuing Sapiens at approximately $2.5 billion, Sapiens will forgo a Q3 2025 Earnings Call.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens’ robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; the global macroeconomic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, potentially unfavorable currency exchange rate movements, and uncertain economic conditions, and their impact on our revenues, profitability and cash flows; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the coronavirus epidemic, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.
While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed in the near future, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
152,319
|
137,025
|
430,026
|
408,074
|
Cost of revenue
|
85,010
|
76,729
|
240,166
|
230,114
|
Gross profit
|
67,309
|
60,296
|
189,860
|
177,960
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
21,182
|
16,449
|
56,291
|
49,779
|
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
|
28,367
|
22,101
|
77,816
|
64,030
|
Total operating expenses
|
49,549
|
38,550
|
134,107
|
113,809
|
Operating income
|
17,760
|
21,746
|
55,753
|
64,151
|
Financial and other (income) expenses, net
|
(239)
|
(913
|
(2,839)
|
(3,114)
|
Taxes on income
|
3,621
|
4,324
|
11,794
|
12,812
|
Net income
|
14,378
|
18,335
|
46,798
|
54,453
|
Attributable to non-controlling interest
|
78
|
–
|
330
|
141
|
Net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders
|
14,300
|
18,335
|
46,468
|
54,312
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.26
|
0.33
|
0.83
|
0.97
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.25
|
0.33
|
0.83
|
0.97
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
|
55,927
|
55,854
|
55,954
|
55,799
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
|
56,432
|
56,308
|
56,222
|
56,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP revenue
|
152,319
|
137,025
|
430,026
|
408,074
|
Non-GAAP revenue
|
152,319
|
137,025
|
430,026
|
408,074
|
GAAP gross profit
|
67,309
|
60,296
|
189,860
|
177,960
|
Amortization of capitalized software
|
1,728
|
1,470
|
4,914
|
4,584
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
1,651
|
1,043
|
3,747
|
3,630
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
70,688
|
62,809
|
198,521
|
186,174
|
GAAP operating income
|
17,760
|
21,746
|
55,753
|
64,151
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
3,379
|
2,513
|
8,661
|
8,214
|
Capitalization of software development
|
(1,715)
|
(1,834)
|
(5,445)
|
(5,374)
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,412
|
1,276
|
6,066
|
3,732
|
Stock-based compensation
|
861
|
646
|
2,553
|
2,229
|
Costs related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent
|
2,324
|
–
|
2,324
|
–
|
Acquisition-related costs *)
|
453
|
754
|
3,196
|
1,248
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
25,474
|
25,101
|
73,108
|
74,200
|
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders
|
14,300
|
18,335
|
46,468
|
54,312
|
Operating income adjustments
|
7,714
|
3,355
|
17,355
|
10,049
|
Taxes on income
|
(1,494)
|
(599)
|
(3,319)
|
(1,808)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders
|
20,520
|
21,091
|
60,504
|
62,553
|
|
Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of capitalized software
|
1,728
|
1,470
|
4,914
|
4,584
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
4,063
|
2,319
|
9,813
|
7,362
|
Capitalization of software development
|
(1,715)
|
(1,834)
|
(5,445)
|
(5,374)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
861
|
646
|
2,553
|
2,229
|
Costs related to Sapiens acquisition by Advent
|
2,324
|
–
|
2,324
|
–
|
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related
costs
|
453
|
754
|
3,196
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,059
|
1,288
|
3,088
|
3,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
152,319
|
141,602
|
136,105
|
134,305
|
137,025
|
Gross profit
|
70,688
|
64,838
|
62,995
|
62,692
|
62,809
|
Operating income
|
25,474
|
23,077
|
24,557
|
24,468
|
25,101
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
26,533
|
24,141
|
25,529
|
25,359
|
26,389
|
Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders
|
20,520
|
19,305
|
20,679
|
20,710
|
21,091
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.36
|
0.34
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
219,715
|
173,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
64,291
|
59,782
|
56,871
|
56,753
|
55,755
|
Europe
|
71,817
|
70,095
|
67,480
|
65,624
|
69,281
|
Rest of the World
|
16,211
|
11,725
|
11,754
|
11,928
|
11,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
|
119,799
|
100,707
|
337,715
|
292,992
|
Pre-production implementation services (**)
|
32,520
|
36,318
|
92,311
|
115,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
|
64,303
|
53,809
|
182,234
|
156,386
|
Pre-production implementation services (**)
|
6,385
|
9,000
|
16,287
|
29,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
|
53.7
|
%
|
53.4
|
%
|
54.0
|
%
|
53.4
|
%
|
Pre-production implementation services (**)
|
19.6
|
%
|
24.8
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
25.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*)
|
|
(**)
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash-flow from operating activities
|
10,643
|
1,873
|
25,353
|
42,109
|
13,083
|
Increase in capitalized software development
costs
|
(1,715)
|
(1,788)
|
(1,942)
|
(1,759)
|
(1,834)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(431)
|
(1,003)
|
(366)
|
(419)
|
(1,125)
|
|
8,497
|
(918)
|
23,045
|
39,931
|
10,124
|
Cash payment related to Sapiens acquisition by
Advent
|
165
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-
related costs(*) (**)
|
803
|
626
|
–
|
1,238
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Included in cash-flow from operating activities
|
|
Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
82,200
|
163,690
|
Short-term bank deposit
|
–
|
52,500
|
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
|
138,189
|
99,603
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
31,363
|
19,350
|
Total current assets
|
251,752
|
335,143
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
10,268
|
10,656
|
Severance pay fund
|
2,621
|
3,208
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
430,900
|
302,472
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
21,201
|
20,746
|
Other long-term assets
|
26,948
|
19,486
|
Total long-term assets
|
491,938
|
356,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
13,218
|
8,414
|
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
|
19,808
|
19,796
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
91,650
|
77,390
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
6,351
|
6,440
|
Deferred revenue
|
34,989
|
37,543
|
Total current liabilities
|
166,016
|
149,583
|
|
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
|
–
|
19,792
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
12,310
|
6,899
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
11,511
|
10,331
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
17,376
|
17,719
|
Accrued severance pay
|
9,285
|
7,758
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
50,482
|
62,499
|
|
13,724
|
–
|
|
513,468
|
479,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
46,797
|
54,453
|
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
3,088
|
3,480
|
Amortization of capitalized software and other intangible assets
|
14,727
|
11,946
|
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
|
17
|
32
|
Capital loss from sale of property and equipment
|
1
|
13
|
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
|
2,553
|
2,229
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
|
Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
|
(21,034)
|
(20,640)
|
Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net
|
(3,325)
|
(2,280)
|
Increase in other operating assets
|
(138)
|
(908)
|
Increase in trade payables
|
3,129
|
1,989
|
Decrease in other operating liabilities
|
(1,880)
|
(5,154)
|
Decrease in deferred revenues
|
(7,279)
|
(5,684)
|
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
|
1,213
|
640
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
37,869
|
40,116
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,864)
|
(2,306)
|
Proceeds from deposits
|
52,366
|
36,360
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
64
|
49
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(106,683)
|
(375)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
(5,445)
|
(5,374)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(61,562)
|
28,354
|
|
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
|
–
|
98
|
Distribution of dividend
|
(37,037)
|
(29,789)
|
Repayment of Series B Debenture
|
(19,796)
|
(19,796)
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|
–
|
(4,131)
|
Acquisition deferred payment
|
(455)
|
–
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(57,288)
|
(53,618)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(509)
|
4,584
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(81,490)
|
19,436
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|
163,690
|
126,716
|
|
|
Debentures Covenants
As of September 30, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million
- Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $513.5 million
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (13.79)%
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.61).
