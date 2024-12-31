Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Revenue $134.3 $130.9 2.6 % $134.3 $130.9 2.6 % Gross Profit $60.1 $55.9 7.5 % $62.7 $59.4 5.6 % Gross Margin 44.8 % 42.8 % 200 bps 46.7 % 45.4 % 130 bps Operating Income $21.7 $20.1 8.0 % $24.5 $24.2 1.3 % Operating Margin 16.2 % 15.4 % 80 bps 18.2 % 18.4 % -20 bps Net Income (*) $17.9 $17.0 5.3 % $20.7 $20.1 3.1 % Diluted EPS $0.32 $0.30 6.7 % $0.37 $0.36 2.8 %

Summary Results for Full Year end 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $542.4 $514.6 5.4 % $542.4 $514.8 5.4 % Gross Profit $238.1 $219.6 8.4 % $248.9 $233.0 6.8 % Gross Margin 43.9 % 42.7 % 120 bps 45.9 % 45.3 % 60 bps Operating Income $85.8 $78.9 8.9 % $98.7 $94.1 4.8 % Operating Margin 15.8 % 15.3 % 50 bps 18.2 % 18.3 % -10 bps Net income (*) $72.2 $62.4 15.6 % $83.3 $75.0 11.0 % Diluted EPS $1.29 $1.12 15.2 % $1.48 $1.35 9.6 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, “In the fourth quarter we achieved $134 million in revenue, a 2.6% year over year increase. This quarter showcased solid execution across our key regions and ongoing growth of our core Life business. For the full year 2024, we delivered a 5.4% increase in revenue, reflecting the signing of deals with new and existing customers. North America led our global performance with a 6.3% year-over-year revenue increase. By leveraging our Microsoft cloud strategy and scalable SaaS platform, we are accelerating our clients’ migration to the cloud.”

“Our continued investment in a future-proof, modular, open insurance platform-integrating core capabilities with advanced data analytics and AI-is set to drive further growth. We are well positioned to deepen relationships with existing customers, capture additional market share, and strengthen growth across all regions.”

“We are introducing 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $553 million to $558 million, and non-GAAP operating profit in a range of $98 million to $102 million with operating margin of 18% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, our growth rate would be 3.4%, and our operating margin would be 18.7% at the mid-point.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens’ robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 134,305 130,859 542,379 514,584 Cost of revenue 74,158 74,910 304,272 294,990 Gross profit 60,147 55,949 238,107 219,594 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 16,523 16,084 66,302 63,475 Selling, marketing, general and

administrative 21,926 19,776 85,956 77,251 Total operating expenses 38,449 35,860 152,258 140,726 Operating income 21,698 20,089 85,849 78,868 Financial and other expenses (income), net (864) (560) (3,978) 1,750 Taxes on income 4,695 3,624 17,507 14,251 Net income 17,867 17,025 72,320 62,867 Attributable to non-controlling interest – 52 141 423 Net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 17,867 16,973 72,179 62,444 Basic earnings per share 0.32 0.30 1.29 1.13 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.30 1.29 1.12 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic earnings

per share (in thousands) 55,887 55,733 55,821 55,372 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute diluted earnings

per share (in thousands) 56,164 55,910 56,154 55,721

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP revenue 134,305 130,859 542,379 514,584 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue – 55 – 220 Non-GAAP revenue 134,305 130,914 542,379 514,804 GAAP gross profit 60,147 55,949 238,107 219,594 Revenue adjustment – 55 – 220 Amortization of capitalized software 1,540 1,501 6,124 5,775 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,005 1,865 4,635 7,396 Non-GAAP gross profit 62,692 59,370 248,866 232,985 GAAP operating income 21,698 20,089 85,849 78,868 Gross profit adjustments 2,545 3,421 10,759 13,391 Capitalization of software development (1,759) (1,543) (7,133) (6,518) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,211 1,169 4,943 4,403 Stock-based compensation 723 698 2,952 3,658 Acquisition-related costs (*) 50 318 1,298 339 Non-GAAP operating income 24,468 24,152 98,668 94,141 GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 17,867 16,973 72,179 62,444 Operating income adjustments 2,770 4,063 12,819 15,273 Taxes on income 73 (955) (1,735) (2,693) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens’ shareholders 20,710 20,081 83,263 75,024

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating profit 21,698 20,089 85,849 78,868 Non-GAAP adjustments: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue – 55 – 220 Amortization of capitalized software 1,540 1,501 6,124 5,775 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,216 3,034 9,578 11,799 Capitalization of software development (1,759) (1,543) (7,133) (6,518) Stock-based compensation 723 698 2,952 3,658 Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs 50 318 1,298 339 Non-GAAP operating profit 24,468 24,152 98,668 94,141 Depreciation 891 1,115 4,371 3,865 Adjusted EBITDA 25,359 25,267 103,039 98,006

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Revenues 134,305 137,025 136,800 134,249 130,914 Gross profit 62,692 62,809 62,481 60,884 59,370 Operating income 24,468 25,101 24,836 24,263 24,152 Adjusted EBITDA 25,359 26,389 25,931 25,360 25,267 Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders 20,710 21,091 21,041 20,421 20,081 Diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.36 0.36

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue 175,542 164,840

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 North America 56,753 55,755 57,918 55,158 54,882 Europe 65,903 69,281 66,072 68,727 65,239 Rest of the World 11,649 11,989 12,810 10,364 10,793 Total 134,305 137,025 136,800 134,249 130,914

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 97,336 90,399 390,328 342,156 Pre-production implementation services (**) 36,969 40,515 152,051 172,648 Total Revenues 134,305 130,914 542,379 514,804

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 52,356 48,815 208,742 182,154 Pre-production implementation services (**) 10,336 10,555 40,124 50,831 Total Gross profit 62,692 59,370 248,866 232,985

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 53.8 % 54.0 % 53.5 % 53.2 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 28.0 % 26.1 % 26.4 % 29.4 % Gross Margin 46.7 % 45.4 % 45.9 % 45.3 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Cash-flow from operating activities 42,109 13,083 8,545 18,488 38,646 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,759) (1,834) (1,823) (1,717) (1,543) Capital expenditures (419) (1,125) (666) (466) (421) Free cash-flow 39,931 10,124 6,056 16,305 36,682 Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 1,238 124 134 751 221 Adjusted free cash-flow 41,169 10,248 6,190 17,056 36,903

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 163,690 126,716 Short-term bank deposit 52,500 75,400 Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 99,603 90,273 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 19,350 22,514 Total current assets 335,143 314,903 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property and equipment, net 10,656 12,661 Severance pay fund 3,208 3,605 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 302,472 317,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,746 23,557 Other long-term assets 19,486 17,546 Total long-term assets 356,568 374,721 TOTAL ASSETS 691,711 689,624 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 8,414 6,291 Current maturities of Series B Debentures 19,796 19,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 77,390 77,873 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 6,440 6,623 Deferred revenue 37,543 38,541 Total current liabilities 149,583 149,124 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Series B Debentures, net of current maturities 19,792 39,543 Deferred tax liabilities 6,899 10,820 Other long-term liabilities 10,331 11,538 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,719 21,084 Accrued severance pay 7,758 7,568 Total long-term liabilities 62,499 90,553 EQUITY 479,629 449,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 691,711 689,624

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 72,320 62,867 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,371 3,865 Amortization of capitalized software and other intangible assets 15,702 17,574 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 44 64 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 19 195 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 2,952 3,658 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (12,500) 3,960 Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net (5,934) (3,003) Decrease (increase) in other operating assets 5,343 (5,402) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,126 (3,580) Decrease in other operating liabilities (2,558) (8,948) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (407) 7,266 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 747 909 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,225 79,425 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,879) (2,574) Proceeds from (investments in) deposits 23,592 (55,499) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 203 48 Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (375) (8,060) Capitalized software development costs (7,133) (6,518) Acquisition of intellectual property – (177) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,408 (72,780) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 98 4,809 Distribution of dividend (31,823) (28,144) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796) (19,796) Acquisition deferred payment (630) – Acquisition of non-controlling interests (4,131) (161) Dividend to non-controlling interest – (47) Net cash used in financing activities (56,282) (43,339) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,377) 3,125 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 36,974 (33,569) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 126,716 160,285 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 163,690 126,716

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2024, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $479.6 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (57.93)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.71).

