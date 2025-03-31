Sapiens Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Summary Results for First Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Revenue $136.1 $134.2 1.4 % $136.1 $134.2 1.4 % Gross Profit $60.7 $57.6 5.4 % $63.0 $60.9 3.5 % Gross Margin 44.6 % 42.9 % 170 bps 46.3 % 45.4 % 90 bps Operating Income $21.2 $20.5 3.3 % $24.6 $24.3 1.2 % Operating Margin 15.6 % 15.3 % 30 bps 18.0 % 18.1 % -10 bps Net Income (*) $17.9 $17.4 3.3 % $20.7 $20.4 1.3 % Diluted EPS $0.32 $0.31 3.2 % $0.37 $0.36 2.8 % (*) Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, “We delivered a strong start to 2025, advancing our strategic growth priorities, signing deals with new and existing customers, and signing two successful targeted acquisitions. The addition of Candela and AdvantageGo significantly expands our global footprint and innovative solution breadth, reinforcing our position as a leader in both Life and P&C.”

Mr. Al-Dor continued, “We continue to see steady increases in demand for our AI-driven insurance platforms, strong customer adoption of our SaaS model, and are proud of our team’s relentless efforts on generating results. Innovation is in our DNA, and with the healthy state of our current pipeline, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders alike.”

“We are well-positioned to continue our positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year,” concluded Mr. Al-Dor. “We are raising our 2025 guidance for non-GAAP revenue to the range of $574 million to $578 million from the previous $553 million to $558 million.”

“Our non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million, with an operating margin of 16.5% at the midpoint. This compares to the previous guidance of $98 million to $102 million.”

“Our 2025 operating profit guidance reflects favorable currency movements. However, this is expected to be offset by losses associated with AdvantageGo and integration costs related to both the Candela and AdvantageGo acquisitions. The total aggregate negative impact on 2025 operating profit is approximately $5 million at the midpoint.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens’ robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 136,105 134,249 Cost of revenue 75,445 76,689 Gross profit 60,660 57,560 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 16,276 16,521 Selling, marketing, general and

administrative 23,188 20,517 Total operating expenses 39,464 37,038 Operating income 21,196 20,522 Financial and other income, net (1,330) (1,092) Taxes on income 4,492 4,113 Net income 18,034 17,501 Attributable to non-controlling interest – 141 Attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interest 98 – Net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 17,936 17,360 Basic earnings per share 0.32 0.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.31 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands) 55,888 55,744 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands) 56,020 55,981

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP revenue 136,105 134,249 Non-GAAP revenue 136,105 134,249 GAAP gross profit 60,660 57,560 Amortization of capitalized software 1,511 1,545 Amortization of other intangible assets 824 1,779 Non-GAAP gross profit 62,995 60,884 GAAP operating income 21,196 20,522 Gross profit adjustments 2,335 3,324 Capitalization of software development (1,942) (1,717) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,560 1,233 Stock-based compensation 847 772 Acquisition-related costs (*) 561 129 Non-GAAP operating income 24,557 24,263 GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 17,936 17,360 Operating income adjustments 3,361 3,741 Taxes on income (618) (680) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 20,679 20,421

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 GAAP operating profit 21,196 20,522 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of capitalized software 1,511 1,545 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,384 3,012 Capitalization of software development (1,942) (1,717) Stock-based compensation 847 772 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs 561 129 Non-GAAP operating profit 24,557 24,263 Depreciation 972 1,097 Adjusted EBITDA 25,529 25,360

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Revenues 136,105 134,305 137,025 136,800 134,249 Gross profit 62,995 62,692 62,809 62,481 60,884 Operating income 24,557 24,468 25,101 24,836 24,263 Adjusted EBITDA 25,529 25,359 26,389 25,931 25,360 Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders 20,679 20,710 21,091 21,041 20,421 Diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.36

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Annual Recurring Revenue 187,386 167,646

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 North America 56,871 56,753 55,755 57,918 55,158 Europe 67,480 65,624 69,281 66,072 68,727 Rest of the World 11,754 11,928 11,989 12,810 10,364 Total 136,105 134,305 137,025 136,800 134,249

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Q1 2025 % Q1 2024 % Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 108,057 79.4 % 94,242 70.2 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 28,048 20.6 % 40,007 29.8 % Total Revenues 136,105 100 % 134,249 100 %

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 55,492 50,340 Pre-production implementation services (**) 3,503 10,544 Total Gross profit 62,995 60,884

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 55.1 % 53.4 % Pre-production implementation services (**) 12.5 % 26.4 % Gross margin 46.3 % 45.4 % (*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription,

term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services.

This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature. (**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live,

which are one-time in nature.

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Cash-flow from operating activities 25,353 42,109 13,083 8,545 18,488 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,942) (1,759) (1,834) (1,823) (1,717) Capital expenditures (366) (419) (1,125) (666) (466) Free cash-flow 23,045 39,931 10,124 6,056 16,305 Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) – 1,238 124 134 751 Adjusted free cash-flow 23,045 41,169 10,248 6,190 17,056 (*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 143,364 163,690 Short-term bank deposit 62,500 52,500 Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 105,818 99,603 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 15,707 19,350 Total current assets 327,389 335,143 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property and equipment, net 10,401 10,656 Severance pay fund 3,185 3,208 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 329,819 302,472 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,581 20,746 Other long-term assets 22,605 19,486 Total long-term assets 386,591 356,568 TOTAL ASSETS 713,980 691,711 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 8,485 8,414 Current maturities of Series B Debentures 19,797 19,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 117,219 77,390 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 7,337 6,440 Deferred revenue 42,102 37,543 Total current liabilities 194,940 149,583 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Series B Debentures, net of current maturities – 19,792 Deferred tax liabilities 9,792 6,899 Other long-term liabilities 10,847 10,331 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,064 17,719 Accrued severance pay 8,000 7,758 Total long-term liabilities 44,703 62,499 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 13,746 – EQUITY 460,591 479,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 713,980 691,711

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 18,034 17,501 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 972 1,097 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software 3,895 4,557 Accretion of discount on series B debentures 5 9 Capital loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment 1 (1) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 847 772 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired: Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (5,058) (14,703) Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net (514) (776) Decrease in other operating assets 5,239 3,737 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (378) 3,547 Increase (decrease) in other operating liabilities (1,878) 721 Increase in deferred revenues 3,975 1,968 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 213 59 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,353 18,488 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (368) (470) Investment in deposits (10,110) (3,291) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,311) – Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2 4 Capitalized software development costs (1,942) (1,717) Net cash used in investing activities (28,729) (5,474) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of series B debenture (19,796) (19,796) Acquisition of minority interests – (3,098) Net cash used in financing activities (19,796) (22,894) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,846 (147) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,326) (10,027) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 163,690 126,716 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 143,364 116,689

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $460.6 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (67.66)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.80).

