Sandbox VR Opens Second Florida Location in Fort Myers on March 14

The ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ joins the entertainment lineup in Gulf Coast Town Center. Special pre-opening savings are available for those who book early.

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Florida location in Fort Myers on Friday, March 14 in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Sandbox VR Fort Myers is the 56th to open since the company launched in 2016. With over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.





Tickets are on sale now and pre-opening specials include 25% off all experiences when players book using promo code OPEN25 at checkout. These pre-opening specials celebrate the new location and are only available before the doors open on Friday, March 14.

Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group virtual reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

“ The convenient location and dynamic lineup of exclusive shopping, dining, and entertainment make Gulf Coast Town Center the ideal home for Sandbox VR Fort Myers,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “ We are thrilled to open our second Florida location with franchise partners, Mark Handermann and Robert Myers, and bring the future of entertainment to Fort Myers residents and visitors ready to step into a whole new reality.”

“ After my first Sandbox VR experience a few years ago—followed by many return visits—I thought it would be an incredible experience to share with Southwest Florida,” said Mark Handermann, President of Sandbox VR Fort Myers. “ We are excited to join the Sandbox VR family and bring the world’s most advanced and immersive virtual reality gaming experience to Fort Myers and Southwest Florida!”

Sandbox VR’s location in Gulf Coast Town Center is an entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay. Each room enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a haptic vest, motion sensors on their wrists and ankles, and cutting edge VIVE Focus 3 headsets. The combination provides players outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio, and next level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.

Guests choose from any of nine exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Rebel Moon: The Descent – Images available HERE NEW Release! Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

– HERE Deadwood PHOBIA – Images available HERE The latest installment of VR’s most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can’t trust everything you see.

– HERE Squid Game Virtuals – Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

– HERE Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon’s tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

– Deadwood Valley – Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever – or die trying!

– HERE Deadwood Mansion – Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

– HERE Curse of Davy Jones – Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

– HERE Amber Sky 2088 – Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

– HERE UFL: Unbound Fighting League – Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

– HERE

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 100,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide! It’s the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/fortmyers/.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 55 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

