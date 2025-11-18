Sandbox VR Opens First Michigan Location on November 26

The ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ joins the entertainment lineup in Downtown Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR , the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, today announced the grand opening of its first Michigan location on Wednesday, November 26, in the bustling downtown of Royal Oak. With over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group virtual reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

“Royal Oak’s reputation as a hub for dining, nightlife, and entertainment makes it a natural fit for a Sandbox VR location, adding a cutting-edge experience to the city’s lineup of attractions,” said Sandbox VR CEO and Founder, Steve Zhao. “As one of metro Detroit’s most dynamic entertainment districts, Royal Oak provides the ideal setting for Sandbox VR to thrive, complementing the city’s vibrant mix of restaurants, theaters, and cultural venues.”

“Royal Oak’s energy and creativity make it one of the most exciting places in metro Detroit, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Sandbox VR here. This is so much more than virtual reality, it’s stepping into another world with the people you care about and sharing an adventure you’ll never forget, and we can’t wait to welcome the community in to experience it,” said Nicholas McGillivray, Franchise Owner, Sandbox VR Royal Oak.

Sandbox VR’s location in Royal Oak is an entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay. Each room enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a headset, haptic vest, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. The combination provides players outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio, and next level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars in the action.

Recently, Sandbox VR launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, the highly anticipated fully immersive VR experience, that is now available at Sandbox VR locations worldwide. In the experience, players become Dr. Brenner’s test subjects and explore the sinister halls of Hawkins National Laboratory, the eerie glow of the Rainbow Room, the shadow-haunted woods of Mirkwood, and the nightmarish Upside Down.

Guests choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

*NEW* Stranger Things: Catalyst – Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix, Stranger Things: Catalyst allows fans to step inside the global phenomenon in an all-new immersive chapter that puts you at the heart of Hawkins’ darkest secrets.

– Rebel Moon: The Descent – Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

– Deadwood PHOBIA – Images available HERE The latest installment of VR’s most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can’t trust everything you see.

– Squid Game Virtuals – Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

– Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon’s tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

– Deadwood Valley – Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever – or die trying!

– Deadwood Mansion – Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

– Curse of Davy Jones – Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

– Amber Sky 2088 – Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

– UFL: Unbound Fighting League – Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 100,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. It’s the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/virginiabeach/ .

ABOUT SANDBOX VR





Sandbox VR

is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 65+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

An earlier version of this release an incorrect date.

