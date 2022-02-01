Sandbox VR Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The company at the forefront of cutting-edge immersive entertainment joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Earning the number two spot in the Augmented and Virtual Reality category, Sandbox VR is recognized for creating a fully-immersive virtual reality experience for a global audience.





This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“Innovation has been the cornerstone of Sandbox VR’s mission since inception, so to be recognized on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List at a pivotal time for location-based virtual reality games is not only validating, but incredibly exciting,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and founder of Sandbox VR. “Our expansion growth globally over the past 18 months is reflective of this team’s dedication and mission to bring people closer together through world-class immersive experiences – and we’re just getting started.”

Sandbox VR has recently experienced a myriad of innovative achievements, including the launch of two groundbreaking experiences: “Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire” and “Squid Game Virtuals,” which were both spearheaded by SVP of Content and Creative Director Michael Hampden, known for his work on games such as Assassin’s Creed and Halo Infinite. The release of Dragonfire revolutionized interactive storytelling with its immersive features, including melee combat, magical weaponry, and branching storylines that have ultimately unlocked a new sense of realism within this experience. Created in partnership with Netflix, the adaptation of Squid Game Virtuals has demonstrated Sandbox VR’s ability to pioneer new forms of social entertainment. As a result, guests can now socialize with their groups in fun and engaging ways that lead to deeper connection, a core focus since the beginning of Sandbox VR.

Sandbox VR’s recent achievements in the social immersive experience space is only possible with the introduction of its wireless technology. By upgrading locations with new streaming advancements for Wifi 6E, players have less gear to carry, more freedom to move around each other, and unmatched haptics that completely immerse their full bodies in the action. With its patented motion-tracking solution, and combined high-quality haptic response, players are provided an unprecedented level of realism and complete immersion that’s unmatched by in-home VR or other location-based VR platforms. Together, these innovations redefine the boundaries of immersive entertainment, offering unparalleled experiences that captivate a wider audience than the traditional gaming communities worldwide.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company’s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

To learn more about Sandbox VR, please visit SandboxVR.com, and connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in over 45 locations across seven countries and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

