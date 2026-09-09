Sandbox VR Continues to Expand Across Australia with a New Melbourne Venue, Opening September 14

Sandbox VR brings the ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR, the world’s premier venue for virtual reality experiences, is set to open its newest location in Melbourne’s vibrant Central Business District. This new location on Bourke Street in Melbourne joins Sandbox VR’s first Australian location on the Gold Coast. Guests can take advantage of a limited-time presale offer of 25% off through September 13 at https://sandboxvr.com/au/melbourne/bourke-street. With nearly 150K players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR Opens September 14 in Melbourne, Australia: Celebrate with 25% Off When You Book by September 13

Sandbox VR’s Melbourne venue features a bar, party room and four private rooms where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests and motion sensors for full-body immersion. The technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. After each experience, guests receive personalised highlight videos to relive and share their adventures. The result is an active, memorable alternative to a conventional night out for friends, families and corporate groups.

“Melbourne is renowned as Australia’s cultural and entertainment capital, with its world-class food, coffee culture, arts, sporting events and vibrant nightlife,” said Bao Phung, Owner of Sandbox VR Melbourne & Gold Coast. “Following the success of our Gold Coast location, we’re incredibly excited to bring Sandbox VR to Melbourne and introduce a completely new form of immersive entertainment. It gives friends, families and corporate groups an active, memorable alternative to a conventional night out, where they can step into another world and experience the action together. Melbourne has always embraced innovation and new experiences, making it a natural home for Sandbox VR and the next chapter of our Australian growth.”

“Melbourne is an important next step in Sandbox VR’s Australian growth story. Bao, Keith and the wider team have built strong momentum for the brand on the Gold Coast, and Melbourne represents the next chapter as they bring our world-leading immersive entertainment to a new audience,” said Senior Director, Global Franchise Operations, Sandbox VR. “As a city that embraces culture, sport and new experiences, Melbourne is a natural fit for Sandbox VR and the memorable group outings it creates.”

Sandbox VR operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, and recently hit $300M in lifetime sales while scaling to more than 90 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016. The company is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 250,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With over 6 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR, visit https://sandboxvr.com/au/melbourne/bourke-street.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 90+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 6 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Media@SandboxVR.com

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SOURCE Sandbox VR