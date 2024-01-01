Sandbox VR and Netflix Join Forces to Unleash Immersive Virtual Reality Rebel Moon Experience at Sandbox VR Locations Globally

Sandbox VR’s tenth virtual reality experience takes players on a journey through the world of Rebel Moon to face off against the tyrannical Motherworld

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, and Netflix today announced their newest immersive virtual reality game: “Rebel Moon: The Descent.” The tenth immersive virtual reality experience created by its in-house AAA gaming studio, Rebel Moon: The Descent is Sandbox VR’s second collaboration with Netflix inviting players to step inside the world of its popular streaming content, following the success of Squid Game Virtuals. “Rebel Moon: The Descent” is now available at Sandbox VR locations globally.





In Rebel Moon: The Descent, players gear up with their fellow rebels for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld’s military. Inspired by the vision of legendary Director Zack Snyder, players become members of the resistance and are transported to the planet of Daggus, where they experience what it’s like to descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine while they defeat enemy soldiers and spacecraft. View the game trailer here.

“ Working with partners like Netflix to build immersive virtual reality experiences based on beloved existing IP is a key component of our long-term growth strategy,” said Sandbox VR CEO, Steve Zhao. “ We knew the breathtaking imagery and captivating story of Rebel Moon would be a perfect backdrop for a collaborative, immersive, and social Sandbox VR virtual reality experience. After a successful preview of Rebel Moon: The Descent in London, timed to celebrate the release of Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scargiver, we are excited to roll out our second Netflix collaboration across global Sandbox VR locations.”

Sandbox VR is now operating in 55 global locations and expanding rapidly. With over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

In September 2023, Sandbox VR collaborated with Netflix to exclusively launch the Squid Game Virtuals, an experience inspired by their #1 hit series. The success of Squid Game Virtuals broke records as it was the fastest experience to hit $1M in sales. In its first two months, the game generated $4.56M in ticket sales at physical venues. Since launching, 10.1M players have been eliminated from Squid Game Virtuals, players have fallen through the glass bridge 1.8M times, and been caught by the doll in Red Light, Green Light 2.2M times.

Fans of Sandbox VR and Netflix should get excited at the possibility of more experience collaborations to come from the pair down the line.

Rebel Moon: The Descent is now available at Sandbox VR locations worldwide. For more information and to book your Rebel Moon experience, please visit www.sandboxvr.com.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in 55 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

