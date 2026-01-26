Sandbox VR Adds Italy to its Roster of Global Locations with New Treviso Venue, Now Open

Treviso marks the first in an expansion project that aims to open 40 new venues in the years ahead, in collaboration with entrepreneurs Vito Scavo and Alessandro Bergamo and their company Immexia Srl

TREVISO, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR , the world’s premier venue for virtual reality experiences, has officially opened its first location in Italy, in the dynamic city of Treviso, thanks to entrepreneurs Vito Scavo and Alessandro Bergamo and their company Immexia Srl, who have secured the exclusive rights to develop the brand in the country. As the official franchise partner across Italy, Immexia Srl plans to invest upwards of €60 million to expand Sandbox VR throughout the country, opening up to 40 locations in the years to come and reshaping Italy’s immersive entertainment landscape.

The milestone marks Sandbox VR’s continued global expansion during a time where audiences are looking for more immersive entertainment experiences outside of the home. Now with Italy, Sandbox VR locations span more than 70 venues across five continents and 13 countries, including a new footprint in Saudi Arabia, and new markets across the US and Canada. The company welcomes 150K players monthly and has surpassed 5M in lifetime ticket sales as it continues to bring fully-immersive VR adventures to fans around the world.

Sandbox VR Treviso is located on Viale della Repubblica and will be used to refine the guest experience to validate the format before scaling nationwide. The team recently hosted a grand opening event for fans and the community to showcase the Sandbox VR experience first-hand. The Sandbox VR Treviso venue includes private rooms where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

“We’re excited to expand Sandbox VR’s global footprint into Italy alongside Alessandro and Vito, whose dedication and hard work brought our Treviso location to life,” said Steve Zhao, Founder and CEO, Sandbox VR. “As demand for out-of-home immersive entertainment continues to grow, we believe Sandbox VR is positioned to meet that demand through our ongoing innovation, original experiences and expansion around the world.”

“Treviso responded in the best possible way to our grand opening,” said entrepreneur Alessandro Bergamo. “This level of participation shows just how ready the region is to embrace new forms of entertainment and how strong the desire is to explore technological languages that engage people in new and different ways.” Partner Vito Scavo echoed this sentiment, adding: “The opening of this location marks the beginning of a journey that can truly change how we engage with entertainment and spend our free time. Bringing Sandbox VR to Italy starting from Treviso is a powerful signal and creates a bridge toward a future in which immersive experiences will become an integral part of the cultural and recreational offerings across Italy.”

Sandbox VR is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, offering guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures with friends and family.

Sandbox VR recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, the highly anticipated immersive experience now available at locations worldwide. In the experience, players become Dr. Brenner’s test subjects and explore the sinister halls of Hawkins National Laboratory, the eerie glow of the Rainbow Room, the shadow-haunted woods of Mirkwood, and the nightmarish Upside Down.

Guests can choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Stranger Things: Catalyst – Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix, Stranger Things: Catalyst allows fans to step inside the global phenomenon in an all-new immersive chapter that puts you at the heart of Hawkins’ darkest secrets.

– Rebel Moon: The Descent – Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

– Deadwood PHOBIA – Images available HERE The latest installment of VR’s most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can’t trust everything you see.

– Squid Game Virtuals – Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

– Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon’s tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

– Deadwood Valley – Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever – or die trying!

– Deadwood Mansion – Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

– Curse of Davy Jones – Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

– Amber Sky 2088 – Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

– UFL: Unbound Fighting League – Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

–

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 200,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With 5 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/treviso .

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 70+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Metro Public Relations for Sandbox VR

sandboxvr@metropublicrelations.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandbox-vr-adds-italy-to-its-roster-of-global-locations-with-new-treviso-venue-now-open-302670265.html

SOURCE Sandbox VR