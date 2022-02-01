Samsung’s “Unfold Your World” Campaign Named Grand Winner of the 2023 ARF David Ogilvy Awards

Awards were presented following the ARF’s second annual Creative Effectiveness event.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ARF (Advertising Research Foundation) today announced Samsung’s “Unfold Your World: Samsung Foldables’ Shift from Social Suicide to Ultimate Apple Trojan Horse” campaign has been selected as the Grand Winner of the 2023 ARF David Ogilvy Awards. Samsung’s campaign was also recognized as the Gold winner in the Best Brand Transformation and Electronics and Tech categories.





“Every submission for this year’s award was exceptional, with each one embodying the spirit and creativity of David Ogilvy,” said Scott McDonald, PhD., president and CEO at the ARF. “Samsung’s campaign fully personified this vision, and the jury was especially impressed with the thoroughness and follow through pulled from academic and behavioral research. The connection between data and creative was obvious, and they truly captured consumer attention in a competitive category.”

The ARF also recognized Gold, Silver and Bronze award recipients for their achievements in research-driven advertising. Gold winners include:

Automotive: Toyota

Best Consumer Experience: Kellanova Cheez-It

Business-to-Business: IBM

Financial Services & Insurance: Chase Freedom Unlimited/JPMorgan Chase

Food: Campbell’s Chunky

Multicultural: Procter & Gamble, Old Spice

Retail & Restaurants: CVS Health

The 2023 ARF David Ogilvy Awards were presented after the ARF’s second annual Creative Effectiveness event, which explored the perspectives, theories, and resources being employed to develop and measure creative. The ARF’s CMO Great Mind Award Winner was also announced at Creative Effectiveness: Linda Lee, SVP, CMO, Meals & Beverages at Campbell Soup Company, for her use of insights and data analytics to drive growth, brand value, and better consumer experience.

To learn more about the Awards or to see the full list of winners, visit: https://thearf.org/2023-arf-david-ogilvy-award-winners/

