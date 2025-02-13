Samesurf Augments Extensive IP Portfolio with Two New Cobrowse Patents while Achieving Affirmation for its Core ‘448 Patent from the PTAB

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samesurf, Inc., the inventor of modern co-browsing and a leading global provider of real-time visual engagement technology, today announced the issuance of USPTO patents 12,088,647 and 12,101,361 which relate to significant advancements in the development of cobrowse, synchronized browsing and online experience sharing technology. These issuances follow Samesurf’s recent victory before the PTAB for affirmation of all 16 claims of the company’s 9,483,448 patent which holds a May 2010 priority date.

Samesurf empowers multiple remote users to share the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or engineering of any kind. The company’s embed ready solution also integrates proprietary features such as sensitive element redaction and multi-tab cobrowse capabilities to support critical use cases like online support, assisted sales and real-time collaboration.

The Samesurf Together Cloud serves as a mobile friendly, latency-free and ultra-secure platform that enables remote users to pass control within the same page without relinquishing control of their devices or exposing sensitive data. Since the platform bypasses the customary placement of Javascript tags on subject websites, the solution uniquely affords clients the ability to cobrowse third party content that they don’t have dominion over such as government and remote signature sites.

“These newly issued patents continue to solidify Samesurf’s position of dominance within the rapidly expanding cobrowse and experience sharing verticals while reassuring our clients and partners as to the protectability of our proprietary real time sharing platform,” says K. David Pirnazar, CEO and Co-Founder of Samesurf. “Samesurf is very proud to have pioneered technologies that are now having profound business impacts on industries that range from finance to healthcare while fundamentally transforming consumer oriented use cases within the virtual reality, artificial intelligence and collaborative commerce segments.”

Samesurf is a GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 compliant technology and services provider with (1) numerous clients and partners in the Fortune 100 and (2) shareholders that include the founders of Qualcomm, Charles & Potomac Capital, and the company’s co-founders.

For additional information, please contact pr@samesurf.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samesurf-augments-extensive-ip-portfolio-with-two-new-cobrowse-patents-while-achieving-affirmation-for-its-core-448-patent-from-the-ptab-302375960.html

SOURCE SAMESURF, INC.