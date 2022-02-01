Salucro Announces Expansion of Integrated Patient Payment Workflow Solution for Cerner Millennium® Customers

Current and future Salucro customers using the Cerner Millennium® platform now have access to integrated payment applications launched directly within existing Oracle Cerner patient collection workflows.





PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare payment technology company, today announced the general availability of its patient payment workflow integration for Cerner Millennium® customers. The intentionally designed integration will allow healthcare provider customers using the Cerner Millennium platform to process patient payments from their existing collection workflows, helping to improve revenue cycle efficiencies and the patient financial experience.

“This seamless workflow integration now available to Cerner Millennium customers offers the advanced, unified user experience that Cerner revenue cycle teams have needed to modernize their patient billing and collection processes,” said Clayton Bain, Founder and CEO of Salucro. “Salucro has seen tremendous success with launching advanced payment workflow integrations with other major partners and EHR platforms, and the availability of this integration demonstrates our commitment to providing market-leading payment technology solutions to revenue cycle teams around the globe.”

The integration provides several key improvements over payment solutions that have traditionally been available to Cerner Millennium customers, including:

A direct launch from existing collection workflows leveraging provider single sign-on, with flexible support for multiple Cerner conversations.

Real-time posting back into Cerner, supporting more streamlined reconciliation processes.

An expanded list of payment options, providing an omni-channel, end-to-end payment solution for all patient payment use cases.

Support for PM Office, PM Launch, Revenue Cycle, and more.

Salucro’s integrated workflow solution offering for Cerner Millennium customers sits within providers’ existing Cerner Patient Accounting implementations, and was designed to streamline the patient payment collection process through an embedded, provider-facing workflow integration offering several key functional components, including:

A user-friendly, unified workflow for patient payments, voids, and refunds with real time auto-posting directly into Cerner Patient Accounting.

Configurable payment plans that work within the confines of a healthcare provider’s needs and standards, while meeting demands of the 32% of patients who would prefer a flexible, recurring payment plan over other payment types.

Salucro’s integrated workflow solution for Cerner Millennium customers supports all standard payment types and configurations that are offered today through Salucro’s direct Provider Portal, including:

Point-to-Point Encrypted (P2PE) Devices for Credit, Debit, HSA/FSA cards, and contactless payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Secure ACH/eCheck Payments

Healthcare providers interested in learning more about Salucro’s integrated workflow solutions for Cerner Millennium customers can visit salucro.com/cerner to request additional information and schedule a demo.

Cerner Millennium® and Cerner® are trademarks owned by Cerner Innovation, Inc. Salucro Healthcare Solutions is not affiliated with or sponsored by Cerner Innovation, Inc.

About Salucro

Salucro is a healthcare financial technology company exclusively focused on patient payments and billing. From online bill pay solutions to in-context payment integrations that sit directly within the EHR workflow, the Salucro platform brings cohesive payment experiences to healthcare providers, patients, and technology partners. Salucro belongs to an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned both PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider and HITRUST CSF Certified status, proving Salucro’s continued commitment to managing risk and improving payment security and compliance. For more information, visit salucro.com.

