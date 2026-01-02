Saint Mary’s College of California Reflects on the Defining Moments of 2025

Academic expansion, student accomplishment, and increased national presence marked a defining year for Saint Mary’s College of California.

Saint Mary’s College of California is celebrating the defining moments of 2025, a year characterized by sustained institutional momentum across academic programs, student success, faculty engagement, and expanded national visibility.

During 2025, the College advanced several academic priorities, including the launch of new programs and the expansion of experiential learning opportunities tied to workforce-relevant skills. Enrollment demand remained strong, with undergraduate applications reaching record levels, signaling continued interest in Saint Mary’s academic model and student experience.

Student achievement was a consistent measure of progress throughout the year. Saint Mary’s students earned academic distinctions, research recognition, and leadership honors across disciplines, while continued engagement in service learning and community partnerships reinforced the College’s emphasis on applied education and civic responsibility.

Faculty contributions further strengthened the institution’s academic standing. Through research publications, teaching innovation, and leadership within professional organizations, Saint Mary’s faculty elevated the College’s academic profile while maintaining a focus on mentorship and student development.

Visibility also expanded in 2025 through increased representation across national media outlets, academic forums, and high-profile athletic broadcasts. These platforms amplified awareness of Saint Mary’s strengths and reinforced its position as a competitive institution within higher education.

For a closer look at the people, programs, and moments that shaped the year, readers are encouraged to explore Saint Mary’s NewsCenter feature, Embracing the Moment: Top Stories of 2025 .

“2025 reflected steady progress across multiple areas of the College,” said a Saint Mary’s College representative. “From enrollment growth and academic expansion to student and faculty accomplishments, the year demonstrated how focused priorities and collective effort continue to move the institution forward.”

As Saint Mary’s College of California enters the new year, the milestones achieved in 2025 provide a strong foundation for continued growth. With clear strategic direction and sustained engagement across campus, the College remains focused on delivering academic excellence, supporting student success, and strengthening its institutional impact.

Founded in 1863, Saint Mary’s College of California is a nationally recognized Catholic, Lasallian institution located in Moraga, California. Known for its rigorous academics, personalized education, and strong sense of community, Saint Mary’s prepares students to lead with integrity, purpose, and compassion. The College offers undergraduate and graduate programs grounded in the liberal arts and supported by Division I athletics. Learn more at www.stmarys-ca.edu .

For more news and information about St. Mary’s College of California, please visit https://www.stmarys-ca.edu/news .

