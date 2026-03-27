Saint Mary’s College Expands Academic Leadership with Appointment of Kimberly Mayfield Lynch as Dean

The appointment brings experienced academic leadership to advance teacher preparation and educational innovation.

Saint Mary’s College of California has appointed Kimberly Mayfield Lynch as Dean of its Kalmanovitz School of Education , bringing experienced leadership to guide the School’s academic programs, partnerships, and strategic direction.

Mayfield Lynch joins Saint Mary’s with a background in educational leadership, teacher development, and program administration. Her experience spans K-12 and higher education settings, with a focus on advancing equitable access to education, strengthening educator preparation, and supporting student success across diverse learning environments.

As Dean, Mayfield Lynch will oversee the School’s academic programs, faculty development, and external partnerships. Her role includes strengthening connections with school districts and community organizations while expanding opportunities for students pursuing careers in education.

“Dr. Mayfield Lynch brings a depth of experience that aligns with the mission of the Kalmanovitz School of Education,” said Carol Ann Gittens, SMC’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs & Provost. “Her leadership will support continued program development and prepare educators to meet the evolving needs of students and schools.”

The Kalmanovitz School of Education is recognized for its focus on preparing educators who are equipped to serve diverse communities through effective teaching, leadership, and advocacy. Under Mayfield Lynch’s leadership, the School will continue to build on its foundation of academic rigor and community engagement.

The new Dean’s appointment reflects Saint Mary’s broader commitment to strengthening its academic leadership and advancing programs that address workforce needs in education. As demand for qualified educators continues to grow, the College remains focused on preparing graduates who are ready to lead in classrooms and educational systems.

Founded in 1863, Saint Mary’s College of California is a nationally recognized Catholic, Lasallian institution located in Moraga, California. Known for its rigorous academics, personalized education, and strong sense of community, Saint Mary’s prepares students to lead with integrity, purpose, and compassion. The College offers undergraduate and graduate programs grounded in the liberal arts and supported by Division I athletics. Learn more at www.stmarys-ca.edu .

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For more news and information about Saint Mary’s College of California, please visit https://www.stmarys-ca.edu/news .

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Media Contact: Mike Janes

Phone: (510) 571-7497‬

Email:mej10@stmarys-ca.edu

SOURCE: Saint Mary’s College of California

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire