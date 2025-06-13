S.A. Signs & Wraps Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Custom Signage in Peel

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce that S.A. Signs & Wraps Inc. has been named the 2025 winner in the Signs category for the Peel Region. This prestigious award recognizes the company’s unwavering dedication to creative craftsmanship, superior customer service, and its ability to consistently deliver bold, customized signage and wrap solutions across the Greater Toronto Area.

Founded in 1988 by Antonio Del Monte, S.A. Signs & Wraps has built a lasting legacy of excellence. Over the past 35 years, the company has evolved from a small sign shop into a leader in the signage and wrap industry, known for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship. Today, S.A. Signs & Wraps is renowned for its diverse portfolio of projects, including eye-catching vehicle wraps, customized signs for businesses of all sizes, striking goalie helmet designs, and personal home items – transforming everyday objects into striking visual statements.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized with the Consumer Choice Award for 2025,” said the team at S.A. Signs & Wraps. “This award is a reflection of the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team. It also highlights the trust our clients place in us to bring their ideas to life, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support.”

Over the last 10 years, S.A. Signs & Wraps have become heavily involved in the hockey & sports market. Since 2017, they have completed over 2,000 goalie helmets and have worked with goaltenders from the top leagues in the world including the IIHF, PWHL, ECHL, OHL, CHL and NCAA. Additionally, they have become known for their elaborate LED dressing room ceiling signs for multiple high-level teams including the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads.

Our company’s greater mission that inspires us: Though we are a sign company, our purpose and motivation goes beyond the day-to-day work we do. We view our power and potential as a privilege, not a right, which means it is our responsibility to share our success with others who need it. Every year, S.A. Signs & Wraps will dedicate a portion of our revenue for compassionate outreach to people in need around the world. Our philosophy is to use our talents and gifts as a way to earn funds for far greater initiatives. This is our greater purpose that inspires us to work our hardest every day and grow this company to its fullest potential.

S.A. Signs & Wraps has earned a reputation for its attention to detail, unparalleled customer service, and innovative approach to every project. By working closely with clients to understand their vision and needs, the company is able to create customized signage and wraps that truly stand out. Whether it’s a local business looking to boost its visibility or an individual wanting to make a bold statement, S.A. Signs & Wraps has become the go-to choice for companies and consumers across the region.

The company specializes in a wide range of services, including:

• Custom Commercial Signage: From storefront signs to office branding, S.A. Signs & Wraps creates impactful signage that helps businesses capture attention and make a lasting impression.

• Full and Partial Vehicle Wraps: Whether it’s a single vehicle or an entire fleet, S.A. Signs & Wraps designs and installs vibrant wraps that turn vehicles into moving advertisements.

• Vinyl Wrapping for Helmets, Appliances, and More: The company takes the customisation process to the next level by offering vinyl wrapping services for everything from helmets to household appliances, ensuring that no item is too small to transform.

• Storefront Graphics and Promotional Displays: S.A. Signs & Wraps also specialises in creating eye-catching graphics for storefronts and unique promotional displays that engage customers and drive traffic.

In addition to its impressive product offerings, the company is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the signage industry. With cutting-edge equipment and a team of skilled designers, production specialists, and installers, S.A. Signs & Wraps continually innovates to deliver high-quality solutions that exceed client expectations. The team is constantly researching new materials and techniques to ensure their products are not only visually striking but also durable and sustainable.

“Our team is dedicated to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client,” explained Antonio Del Monte, Founder and CEO. “As we continue to expand our services and grow our business, we remain committed to the same principles that have guided us since day one-quality, creativity, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.”

S.A. Signs & Wraps has built strong, long-lasting relationships with its clients and is trusted by businesses across various industries, including retail, automotive, real estate, and hospitality. The company’s custom signage and wraps have helped these businesses increase brand visibility, promote special events, and enhance customer engagement. As more businesses recognise the power of visual marketing, S.A. Signs & Wraps is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for high-impact signage and wraps.

As the company looks toward the future, S.A. Signs & Wraps is excited to continue expanding its offerings and exploring new opportunities in both the commercial and consumer markets. The company plans to invest in additional services and technology, with a focus on enhancing its ability to serve clients and maintain its reputation as a leader in the industry.

