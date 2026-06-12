Rythmia Life Advancement Center Launches Interactive ‘Safety Hub’ to Provide Unprecedented Transparency in the Plant Medicine Industry

As the global demand for plant-based therapies and holistic healing continues to surge, the question of participant safety has never been more critical. Today, Rythmia Life Advancement Center-the world’s only medically licensed plant-medicine facility-announced the launch of a comprehensive, interactive digital portal designed to set a new standard for transparency: The Rythmia Safety Hub.

Located at https://safety.rythmia.com , this dedicated platform provides the public, prospective guests, and industry regulators with an open-access dashboard detailing the center’s stringent clinical protocols, medical staff credentials, and government compliance data.

“The number one question people ask before traveling for plant medicine is, ‘Is Rythmia safe?'” said Gerard Powell, Founder and CEO of Rythmia. “In an industry largely composed of unregulated retreats, we believe the public deserves verified, clinical facts-not just marketing claims. We built the Safety Hub to pull back the curtain. We want everyone to see our Ministry of Health licensing, to search our active roster of medical doctors, and to understand exactly how we protect our guests.”

Key Features of the New Rythmia Safety Hub Include:

The Medical & Clinical Roster: An interactive, filterable directory allowing the public to verify the credentials of Rythmia’s active staff, including its licensed Medical Doctors (MDs), Registered Nurses (RNs), and specialized clinical facilitators.

Protocol Transparency: In-depth, publicly available documentation on Rythmia’s strict 3-stage medical screening process, pharmacological contraindication gatekeeping, and 24/7 on-site emergency response capabilities.

Team Composition Data: Visual analytics demonstrating the center’s unparalleled 1:4 staff-to-guest ratio during ceremonial events, emphasizing the heavy presence of medical and nursing leadership.

Regulatory Compliance Verification: Direct access to information regarding Rythmia’s licensure under the Costa Rican Ministry of Health and IAFA (Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).

This unparalleled commitment to clinical safety is directly correlated with the center’s exceptional guest outcomes. To complement the clinical data provided on the Safety Hub, Rythmia has also launched https://rythmiareviews.com , a sister platform dedicated to cataloging the verified experiences and self-reported transformations of the over 25,000 guests who have completed the program.

By separating objective clinical safety data from subjective guest reviews, Rythmia is empowering individuals to make highly informed, holistic decisions regarding their health and spiritual wellness journeys.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER:

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a world-class wellness resort located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. It is the only medically licensed plant-medicine center in the world, combining ancient wisdom with modern medical safety protocols. Offering an all-inclusive experience that includes ceremony, breathwork, yoga, and integration support, Rythmia maintains a 97.84% self-reported miracle rate among its alumni.

For more information regarding Rythmia’s clinical standards and medical team, please visit the newly launched interactive portal at https://safety.rythmia.com . To explore guest outcomes, visit https://rythmiareviews.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Sodini

Email: press@rythmia.com

SOURCE: Rythmia Life Advancement Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire