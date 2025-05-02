RYDE Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) (“Ryde” or the “Company“), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2025. The annual report can be accessed via the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rydesharing.com .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department via e-mail at investor@rydesharing.com .

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world’s FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

