Rybbit: The Best Privacy-First Google Analytics Alternative

Rybbit is a modern analytics platform built to replace Google Analytics (GA) with a faster, simpler, and more privacy‑respecting approach. It combines real‑time insights, session replay, performance metrics, and conversion tracking-without cookies and with full data ownership when self‑hosted.

Product Highlights

Why Rybbit is a better Google Analytics alternative Privacy by default : Cookieless tracking and no personal data required.

Open source + self‑hosting : Keep full control of your data and stack.

Real‑time and unsampled : See every event as it happens; no sampling thresholds.

Long‑term retention : Keep data for years, not months (plan‑dependent).

Lightweight script : Smaller footprint for faster page loads.

Higher coverage : Designed to be less impacted by ad‑blockers than GA.

Session replay included : Watch anonymized replays to understand behavior and fix issues faster.

Simple setup : Add one script or run self‑hosted with Docker; start in minutes.

Clear pricing: Free tier to get started; paid tiers add advanced features and retention.

Rybbit Google Analytics GDPR Legal ✓ Yes ✗ No Script Size 3.2KB 45KB+ Cookies None Required Setup Time 10 min Hours Your Data You own it Google owns it Updates Real-time 24hr delay Cost Free/Self-host Free (but at what cost?)

Core capabilities

Dashboards : Real‑time traffic, sources, campaigns, goals, and funnels.

Journey analysis : User flows, conversions, and retention.

Session replay : Privacy‑aware replays with event timelines.

Web performance : Core Web Vitals and page speed insights.

Error tracking : Front‑end errors surfaced alongside sessions.

Collaboration : Teams, shared/public dashboards, and role‑based access.

Data access : API and export for your warehouse or BI tools.

Deploy your way: Secure cloud or self‑host (open source).

Rybbit vs Google Analytics at a glance

Privacy : Rybbit is cookieless and avoids personal identifiers. GA relies on identifiers and is harder to deploy without consent in many regions.

Control : Rybbit is open source and can be self‑hosted. GA is closed SaaS with limited control.

Accuracy : Rybbit does not sample. GA’s free tier often samples in advanced reports.

Retention : Rybbit supports multi‑year retention. GA’s free tier retention is limited.

Performance : Rybbit’s script is lightweight. GA’s scripts are heavier and can slow pages.

Coverage : GA is commonly blocked by ad‑blockers; Rybbit is designed to reduce this loss.

Features: Rybbit includes session replay and user journeys out of the box; GA does not include native session replay.

The Bottom Line

Rybbit provides complete analytics functionality while respecting user privacy and giving businesses full control over their data. Plus, you’ll actually enjoy using it.

