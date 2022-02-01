Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel Partners With ALF Creator Paul Fusco, Alongside Shout! Studios, to Integrate New Original ALF Content Into Upcoming ALF Marathon

ALF Episodes Premiering on Maximum Effort Channel This Saturday Will Be Surrounded by Sponsored Content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring, Featuring ALF Himself

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximum Effort Channel, a partnership between Fubo and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, announced the channel’s first series of ‘Maximum Moments’ with ALF creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios. ALF, the hit TV show that ran from 1986-1990, will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel this Saturday, July 29, surrounded by sponsored content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN, and Ring featuring ALF himself.









“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” commented Maximum Effort Co-founder Ryan Reynolds. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

Multiple brands have come on board to be the first to participate in this new channel innovation, the ‘Maximum Moment’ sponsored content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN, and Ring, can be viewed HERE.

“It was a pleasure working with Maximum Effort Channel and ALF agrees they showed great insight and intelligence in approaching him for their campaign,” said ALF creator, puppeteer, and voice Paul Fusco.

“From our whisper content breaks and now with ‘Maximum Moments,’ the Maximum Effort Channel has quickly redefined how brands can sponsor content,” said Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “We were so fortunate to bring ALF back with Paul Fusco reprising his iconic role, and thrilled he could star in a spot for Fubo. The ALF ‘Maximum Moments’ are just one example of how brands can seamlessly integrate with our original shows and much-loved nostalgic entertainment to engage viewers in a way they can’t on any other linear channel.”

‘Maximum Moments’ can be viewed on-air for the first time on Maximum Effort Channel during the ALF “Caturday” Marathon on Saturday, July 29. The marathon will feature episodes of ALF, whose lead infamously loves to eat cats, along with Maximum Effort Channel’s original Podcats: The Pawdcast. Curated by Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo, Maximum Effort Channel is home to original and classic TV, movies – as well as some surprising content breaks – made for maximum comfort. The channel is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Maximum Effort, ALF creator Paul Fusco, and Fubo on this creative endeavor focusing on new ALF content. As we look for fresh ways to engage and reach a global audience of ALF lovers, Maximum Effort Channel is a perfect partner. We are excited to be part of this community,” said Shout! Studios SVP of Marketing and Product Management Michael Ribas.

“Connecting the brand in a meaningful way to content is advertising’s holy grail,” said Mint Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Aron North. “The Maximum Effort team has intimate knowledge of the Mint Mobile brand, our positioning, and our business objectives. Their ability to thread the needle of creativity, content and commerce leads to high-quality, commercially viable, advertising. Inserting actors from the content the viewer is enjoying is the next phase of break-through creative. We are very excited to share ALF’s thoughts on affordable, premium wireless service.”

“At Hims, we want feeling great through the power of better health to be easy and accessible for everyone– even adorable alien life forms,” said Hims & Hers Co-Founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hilary Coles. “We are thrilled to partner with the storytelling legends at Maximum Effort, and grateful to our favorite intergalactic visitor ALF for breaking through stigmas and sharing the secret to his iconic mane.”

“We are thrilled to join ALF on his long-awaited journey back to the hearts of television viewers,” said MNTN President and CEO Mark Douglas. “Entertaining ads wield incredible power, and who better to call us out on it than ALF himself! Our targeting capabilities are truly out of this world, though we must admit they won’t be as effective for our Malmacian friends. Nevertheless, we can assist any business, regardless of size, in reaching new customers – as long as they happen to be human.”

“We’re proud to be a part of ALF’s long-awaited return to nostalgic viewers, while helping introduce him to new audiences through this fun integration,” said Ring Head of Marketing Lindsey Scheftic. “With our lineup of video doorbells, you don’t have to hit pause during streaming marathons like ‘ALF Caturday’ to see who’s at your door. Fans can see and speak to visitors from anywhere on a mobile device, or in ALF’s case, ignore classic ding dong ditchers.”

ALF Maximum Moment Credits

Ideation and Creative Concepts by Maximum Effort



Produced by Really Original



Directed by Oren Brimer

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About Shout! Studios

Launched in 2003, Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit www.ShoutStudios.com.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

