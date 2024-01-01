Rugs.com Kicks off Annual President’s Day Sale With Site-wide Discounts

Shoppers Can Save Up To 75% On Factory-Direct Pricing Across Thousands of Top-Rated Rugs and Home Accessories from Feb. 11-17

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beneatheverymoment—Rugs.com, a leading online rug retailer, is offering up to 75% off across the entire site during its 2026 President’s Day Sale, featuring thousands of styles, ranging from washable area rugs for high-traffic areas, sustainable rugs for eco-friendly customers, pet-friendly home decor, durable outdoor options, the new Flag Collection with patriotic rugs honoring the United States and all 50 individual states, and more.









Sale Overview:

Event: Rugs.com President’s Day Sale

Rugs.com President’s Day Sale Dates: February 11 through February 17, 2026

February 11 through February 17, 2026 Discount: Up to 75% off site-wide

Up to 75% off site-wide Inventory: 100,00+ rug designs (Outdoor, Washable, Geometric, Traditional, and more) and Home Decor (Pet Beds, Throw Blankets, Pillows, and more)

100,00+ rug designs (Outdoor, Washable, Geometric, Traditional, and more) and Home Decor (Pet Beds, Throw Blankets, Pillows, and more) Shipping and Return Policy: Free shipping and 30-Day risk-free returns on all orders

Whether you’re looking to anchor a high-traffic entryway or add a touch of luxury to a bedroom, the Rugs.com President’s Day Sale offers unbeatable value for every room in the home.

The sale also includes discounts on Rugs.com’s popular line of pet beds, anti-fatigue comfort mats, and made-in-the-USA throw blankets. Family-owned, Rugs.com has over 60 years of retail experience and more than 25 years as an eCommerce pioneer, and is celebrated for its best-in-class customer service, massive variety of rug designs and styles, high-tech visualization tools, and smart filters.

Why Customers Love Rugs.com:

According to thousands of customer reviews, Rugs.com has earned a reputation for excellence. Rugs.com maintains a 4.8/5 star rating on Google and Trustpilot, consistently ranking #1 in customer satisfaction across platforms like the Better Business Bureau and Sitejabber.

What styles of rugs does Rugs.com offer? With one of the largest rug selections online, Rugs.com offers a perfect match for every aesthetic. With a wide variety of rugs made from hand-knotted wool, natural jute, hand-braided cotton, and other materials, shoppers can find everything from modern to Moroccan, including vintage Persian, Southwest, Traditional, and Beach Cottage styles. With new designs arriving daily, our 2026 interior trends also highlight textural layers and organic shapes.

With one of the largest rug selections online, Rugs.com offers a perfect match for every aesthetic. With a wide variety of rugs made from hand-knotted wool, natural jute, hand-braided cotton, and other materials, shoppers can find everything from modern to Moroccan, including vintage Persian, Southwest, Traditional, and Beach Cottage styles. With new designs arriving daily, our 2026 interior trends also highlight textural layers and organic shapes. Is shopping at Rugs.com risk-free? Yes. We offer free shipping on every order and a hassle-free 30-day return policy, ensuring a confident online shopping experience for every customer.

Yes. We offer free shipping on every order and a hassle-free 30-day return policy, ensuring a confident online shopping experience for every customer. Can I preview a rug in my room before buying? Yes, Rugs.com features an innovative “Visualizer” Tool. The site’s augmented reality tool allows shoppers to upload a photo of their room to “see” the rug in their space before purchasing.

Yes, Rugs.com features an innovative “Visualizer” Tool. The site’s augmented reality tool allows shoppers to upload a photo of their room to “see” the rug in their space before purchasing. How does Rugs.com maintain factory-direct pricing? By sourcing directly, we offer high-quality materials, from premium silk to durable, pet-friendly synthetics, at budget-friendly prices, eliminating the traditional retail markup.

“The President’s Day Sale aligns perfectly with how our customers shop,” said Rugs.com Director of Customer Success Andrew Haltom. “Customers are looking for strong value, preparing for the change in seasons, and ready to refresh their homes. Our sale meets that mindset head-on, offering up deep discount pricing across styles for every space.”

To shop the sale, visit www.rugs.com.

About Rugs.com: A family-owned business with over 60 years of expertise, Rugs.com is a leading online rug retailer, featuring one of the largest rug selections with over 100,000 indoor and outdoor designs. Committed to being the best place to buy rugs online, Rugs.com provides a wide variety of styles, materials, and sizes, including hand-knotted, machine-woven, and washable options at the lowest possible prices. Enjoy fast and free shipping, a risk-free 30-day free return policy, and award-winning customer support. Rugs.com actively supports sustainability and community support by planting a tree for every rug sold in partnership with the Eden Reforestation Project and providing rugs to teachers through its “Playing it Floorward” program. Rugs.com’s mission is that a beautiful rug should be “Beneath Every Moment.” Visit www.rugs.com.

Contacts

press@rugs.com