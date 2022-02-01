Ruggedly Refined 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Starts at $35,810

Three-row family SUV features highly equipped Platinum grade

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Combining flexibility, advanced technology and premium features, the 2024 Pathfinder is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $35,810.









Every Pathfinder features standard Nissan Safety Shield 360®2, NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen (9-inch available) featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity, and standard LED exterior lighting. Available advanced technology includes a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, a 10.8-inch head-up display and class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor3.

Pathfinder is offered in five grades: S, SV, Rock Creek, SL and Platinum. Platinum caters to those seeking an elevated experience with its exceptionally comprehensive equipment list. Highlights include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic moonroof, a Bose® 13-speaker premium audio system, a head-up display, semi-aniline leather-appointed seats with inset quilting, a premium-leather steering wheel, Bronze Metallic Brushed interior trim and climate-controlled front seats.

Ideally suited to families for local commutes or long road trips, Pathfinder features three rows of seating, up to 80.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity (second and third rows folded), plus the confidence to explore in nearly all conditions with available Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode selector. Towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds (select models, when properly equipped) adds the ability to haul trailers, campers and more.

Pathfinder helps make highway driving easier with ProPILOT Assist4. Standard on Pathfinder SV and Rock Creek, ProPILOT Assist supports with steering, acceleration and braking during single-lane highway driving. ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link (standard on Pathfinder SL and Platinum) uses data from the navigation system to proactively adjust the vehicle’s speed before curves and freeway exits.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder:

Pathfinder S 2WD $35,810 Pathfinder SV 2WD $38,630 Pathfinder SL 2WD $42,230 Pathfinder Platinum 2WD $48,780 Pathfinder S 4WD $37,710 Pathfinder SV 4WD $40,530 Pathfinder SL 4WD $44,130 Pathfinder Platinum 4WD $50,680 Pathfinder Rock Creek 4WD $43,630

Destination and handling $1,335.

Factory-Installed Options S SV Rock



Creek SL Platinum Premium Paint $395 • • • • 2-Tone Roof $455 • • • Premium Paint and 2-Tone Roof $850 • • • SV Premium Package $2,170 • SL Premium Package $2,990 • Tow Delete Package $(270) • • • TFT Meter Delete $(260) • LED Fog Lamps $345 • • Platinum Captain’s Chairs Package $550 • Wireless Charger Delete $(50) • BOSE Premium Audio Delete $(890) • Black Package $470 • • •

Port-Installed Options S SV Rock



Creek SL Platinum Splash Guards, Black, 4-piece $220 • • • • • Cross Bars $390 • • • Lighting Package (Illuminated Kick Plate, Welcome Lighting) $945 • • • Lighting Package (Illuminated Kick Plate, Welcome Lighting) $945 • Cargo Package (Cargo Area Protector, Cargo Net, Dividers, Console Net, First Aid) $345 • • • • Carpeted Floor Mats: Bench Seat (4-pc set) $280 • • • • Carpeted Floor Mats: Captain’s Chairs (4-pc set) $280 • • • Rock Creek All-season Floor Liners & Cargo Area Protector $340 • Running Boards $730 • USB Charging Cable Set $90 • • • • • Dash Cam – Dual Camera Drive Recorder $360 • • Nissan Ship Through Fee $150 • • • • •

Full specifications on all 2024 Nissan Pathfinder grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,335. Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. Wards Segmentation. 2024 Pathfinder SL vs. latest in-market Large Cross/Utility Vehicle class competitors. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturers’ websites. ProPILOT Assist and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

Contacts

Josh Clifton



Senior Manager, Nissan Product Communications



[email protected]