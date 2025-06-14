RuffleButts Partners with Emler Swim School to Celebrate Their Latest Grand Opening

Five Lucky Families to Win RB Rewards When They Sign Up for Swim Classes

RuffleButts , the beloved children’s clothing brand known for its playful, high-quality styles, is diving into celebration mode with Emler Swim School ! To mark the grand opening of Emler’s brand-new Vancouver-Hazel Dell location , RuffleButts is giving back to local families in a big way, with a special giveaway for those who sign up for swim lessons.

As part of the festivities, five lucky families who enroll in swim classes at the new Emler Swim School location will win exclusive RB Rewards from RuffleButts. From ruffled swimsuits and UPF 50+ sun-protective gear to adorable everyday outfits, these rewards are the perfect companion for little swimmers making a splash this summer.

“We’re thrilled to help celebrate this exciting milestone with our friends at Emler Swim School,” said Scott Adams, Sr. Director of Marketing at RuffleButts. “We share a common mission of helping kids grow in confidence, and we’re proud to reward families who prioritize safety, fun, and learning in the water.”

The Vancouver-Hazel Dell location continues Emler Swim School’s mission to provide trusted, award-winning swim instruction for children of all ages. With a reputation built on decades of experience, Emler is more than a swim school, it’s a community hub focused on nurturing water safety and lifelong skills.

Families in the area are encouraged to sign up early, as classes fill quickly and the giveaway is only available for a limited time. You can sign up for classes by visiting Emler’s website.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children’s apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children’s apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life’s special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams

Sr. Director of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com

(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.

