RuffleButts Expands Retail Presence Through Nationwide Partnership with Target

This new partnership with Target brings RuffleButts’ UPF 50+ swimwear to one of the country’s most trusted shopping destinations.

RuffleButts & RuggedButts today announced a strategic partnership with Target that will bring its UPF 50+ children’s swimwear collection to 400 retail locations nationwide and to Target.com, marking a major step forward in the brand’s retail expansion.

The partnership strengthens RuffleButts’ omnichannel strategy by pairing its established direct-to-consumer business with a high-visibility national retail platform. This move enables the brand to significantly scale its reach, introducing exclusive sun-protective swimwear to millions of new customers.

The assortment has been tailored for the Target guests , featuring a selection of best-selling swim styles designed to deliver both performance and visual appeal. With UPF 50+ protection built into each piece, the collection meets growing consumer demand for functional apparel that supports safe sun exposure for children. This collection features 15 different style options, ranging in sizes from 12-18M to 5T, with prices ranging from $34 to $46.

This collaboration allows families across the country to more easily access RuffleButts’ swimwear, increasing awareness of the importance of sun protection while offering stylish, high-quality options. At the same time, Target expands its swim category with a differentiated brand that brings a fresh perspective and strong customer appeal.

The collection is to be available at Target stores 400 stores nationwide and online at Target.com starting on May 17th, 2026.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children’s apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children’s apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life’s special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams

VP of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com

(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire