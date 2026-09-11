Rue & Ziffra Spotlights Two Associate Attorneys
Garrett Morrison focuses on personal injury cases, and Jakob Uzzle handles workers’ compensation matters
PORT ORANGE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Rue & Ziffra has announced Garrett Morrison as an associate attorney handling personal injury matters and is also highlighting Jakob Uzzle, an associate who joined the firm three years ago and represents clients in workers’ compensation cases.
Morrison joined Rue & Ziffra last year after previously interning with the firm while attending law school. He represents clients in personal injury cases, including matters involving car and motorcycle crashes, slip-and-fall incidents, pedestrian accidents and wrongful death.
Morrison earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.
As part of the announcement, Rue & Ziffra also highlighted Jakob Uzzle, an associate attorney who focuses on workers’ compensation matters.
Uzzle, also a Port Orange native, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and his law degree, cum laude, from Florida A&M University College of Law. Before joining Rue & Ziffra, he represented insurance companies and employers in workers’ compensation claims.
Morrison and Uzzle strengthen Rue & Ziffra’s team as the firm continues serving injured individuals and families throughout Central Florida.
For more information about Uzzle and Morrison, visit Rue & Ziffra https://rueziffra.com/.
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About Rue & Ziffra
Founded by John D. Rue and Allan L. Ziffra, the personal-injury law firm of Rue & Ziffra has served the Central Florida community for more than 50 years. The firm’s commitment to its profession and its clients has earned it a reputation as one of the top personal-injury law firms in Central Florida. Known for handling everything from automobile and motorcycle accidents to medical malpractice, wrongful death, workers’ compensation and social security and disability cases, Rue & Ziffra has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients and their families. With a staff of ten attorneys, the firm maintains offices in Port Orange, DeLand, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Winter Park, Deltona, Ormond Beach and Lake Mary. For more information, visit www.rueziffra.com.
Media contact:
Lisa Viccaro
LisaV@RueZiffra.com
(386) 788-7700
https://rueziffra.com/
SOURCE: Rue & Ziffra
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire