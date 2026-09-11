Rue & Ziffra Spotlights Two Associate Attorneys

Garrett Morrison focuses on personal injury cases, and Jakob Uzzle handles workers’ compensation matters

Rue & Ziffra has announced Garrett Morrison as an associate attorney handling personal injury matters and is also highlighting Jakob Uzzle , an associate who joined the firm three years ago and represents clients in workers’ compensation cases.

Morrison joined Rue & Ziffra last year after previously interning with the firm while attending law school. He represents clients in personal injury cases, including matters involving car and motorcycle crashes, slip-and-fall incidents, pedestrian accidents and wrongful death.

Morrison earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

As part of the announcement, Rue & Ziffra also highlighted Jakob Uzzle, an associate attorney who focuses on workers’ compensation matters.

Uzzle, also a Port Orange native, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and his law degree, cum laude, from Florida A&M University College of Law. Before joining Rue & Ziffra, he represented insurance companies and employers in workers’ compensation claims.

Morrison and Uzzle strengthen Rue & Ziffra’s team as the firm continues serving injured individuals and families throughout Central Florida.

For more information about Uzzle and Morrison, visit Rue & Ziffra https://rueziffra.com/ .

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About Rue & Ziffra

Founded by John D. Rue and Allan L. Ziffra, the personal-injury law firm of Rue & Ziffra has served the Central Florida community for more than 50 years. The firm’s commitment to its profession and its clients has earned it a reputation as one of the top personal-injury law firms in Central Florida. Known for handling everything from automobile and motorcycle accidents to medical malpractice, wrongful death, workers’ compensation and social security and disability cases, Rue & Ziffra has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients and their families. With a staff of ten attorneys, the firm maintains offices in Port Orange, DeLand, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Winter Park, Deltona, Ormond Beach and Lake Mary. For more information, visit www.rueziffra.com .

Media contact:

Lisa Viccaro

LisaV@RueZiffra.com

(386) 788-7700

https://rueziffra.com/

SOURCE: Rue & Ziffra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire