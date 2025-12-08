RP1 Announces Developer Access to the Spatial Internet’s First Open Ecosystem

Debut of the world’s first metaverse browser in June now opens development to everyone

Six months after unveiling the world's first metaverse browser at AWE 2025, RP1 is officially opening access on December 8, 2025 for developers everywhere to plug into the open spatial internet. RP1 will release the first public suite of tools and documentation, allowing anyone to build and self-host real-time 3D experiences using their own servers while owning their data and controlling their monetization. This puts the power directly in the hands of creators, developers, and companies to build the tools, services, and applications that fuel the next era of the spatial internet.





AI, The Metaverse, and the Future of AR Glasses

“Traditional 2D browsers were never designed to be proximity based and connect millions of real-time services in categories like AI, commerce, education, social, and entertainment with zero installs,” said Sean Mann, Co-Founder and CEO of RP1. “Recent platform shutdowns — HoloLens, 8th Wall, Mozilla Hubs, AltSpace, and others — have exposed a critical weakness in XR: without an open ecosystem, no one truly has control over their own content.”

“More importantly, companies cannot move forward in building their spatial infrastructure inside walled garden platforms and with device lock-in. Many learned this the hard way when HoloLens stopped supporting their XR needs,” added Mann. “What the spatial internet needs now is a new 3D browser — an open pathway that lets anyone run spatial infrastructure on any server and any device, with full data ownership and management of corporate security.”

A New Technology Stack for Spatial Computing

RP1 introduces foundational technologies that set the stage for a global, persistent spatial internet.

Open-Standard Metaverse Browser: A 3D proximity-based browser designed specifically for the spatial internet that works with VR, AR, mobile, and desktop

A 3D proximity-based browser designed specifically for the spatial internet that works with VR, AR, mobile, and desktop Universal Spatial Fabric: A shared coordinate system connecting users to third-party, self-hosted services and content in real-time for both augmented and virtual reality

A shared coordinate system connecting users to third-party, self-hosted services and content in real-time for both augmented and virtual reality Self-Hosted Spatial Servers: Manage your own 3D spaces, AI agents, and services on your own infrastructure

Manage your own 3D spaces, AI agents, and services on your own infrastructure Network Service Object (NSO) : A unified API for both real-time and stateless services to deliver AI, payments, IoT, multiplayer logic, and more

A unified API for both real-time and stateless services to deliver AI, payments, IoT, multiplayer logic, and more Statabase: Massive scalability with breakthrough software architecture capable of supporting Earth’s population in an unsharded ecosystem with full spatial audio and 6DOF using up to 1000x less compute and energy

“The reason mobile phones have become so ubiquitous is because they are portable web browsing devices. Apps are only acceptable on phones because the web isn’t proximity based,” said Dean Abramson, Co-Founder and Chief Architect. “A metaverse browser that revolves entirely around proximity requires an entirely different architecture that delivers apps and services on demand without the need to preinstall them — potentially hundreds of them all running simultaneously and sharing the same space.”

Developer Access

Beginning December 8, anyone can register to become developers in RP1’s Developer center (https://dev.rp1.com) and learn how to:

Setup and host your own metaverse server

Create and build your own spatial fabric (persistent 3D environments)

Attach your spatial fabric to RP1’s universal spatial fabric

Build open tools that will help others develop for the open metaverse

Additional APIs, guides, and examples will roll out through 2026. For detailed information about these revolutionary technologies, visit https://rp1.com/learn.

Event Invitation

RP1’s special launch event on December 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT will offer a deep dive into the architecture, browser, and development tools now available.

RSVP: https://luma.com/qiuzwowh

About RP1

RP1 is a pioneer in spatial computing, developing the standards and shared infrastructure needed for an open spatial internet. RP1’s mission is to support a spatial internet that is open by design, empowering anyone to build, deploy, and connect 3D experiences freely. Inspired by the early web, RP1 enables enterprises, developers, and creators to build and host their own 3D experiences on their own servers while remaining connected to a broader, interoperable XR ecosystem accessible from any device. With a commitment to openness, interoperability, and developer ownership, RP1 works to ensure the emerging metaverse mirrors the principles of the World Wide Web — content controlled by its creators, services connected through open protocols, and an ecosystem that is shared by everyone rather than owned by any single platform. Learn more at rp1.com.

