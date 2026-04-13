Roxmore Resources Initiates Major Infill and Extensional Drilling Program at Converse Gold Project

Roxmore Resources Inc. (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) (TSX:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) (“Roxmore” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a significant 30,000-meter infill and extensional drilling campaign at its flagship Converse Gold Project (“Converse” or the “Project”), located on the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend in Nevada, USA.

The initial Phase 1 program, comprising 15,000 meters, has commenced ahead of the Company’s upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), in anticipation of a positive decision to advance to a Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”).

Key Highlights

A reverse circulation (“RC”) drill rig has arrived on site to complement the existing core rig

Phase 1 of the program (15,000 meters) is underway, with additional rigs expected in the coming months as part of a planned 30,000-meter campaign

The core rig onsite has completed twinning of, and continuing below, historic RC holes and is now targeting shallow oxide extensions and higher-grade structures in sparsely drilled areas of the resource

A pulp re-assay program has been initiated to support the inclusion of silver grades in future mineral resource estimates

Sunstone Environmental Solutions has been engaged to initiate permitting for a Mine Plan of Operations

Infill and Extensional Drilling Program

The core rig on site has transitioned from twinning historic RC holes – aimed at better defining RC results versus core results and confirming the Company’s new oxidation model – to targeting resource extensions and higher-grade structures in sparsely drilled areas of the mineral resource.

An offset hole has commenced targeting an extension of newly identified oxide mineralization intersected in hole CV25-005C, which returned multiple intercepts, including a shallow 25.0m grading 0.96 g/t Au, including 10.8m grading 1.70 g/t Au.1

The recently mobilized RC rig will initially focus on infilling sparsely drilled portions of the deposit. Drilling will include angled holes targeting higher-grade structures to improve the grade, confidence and classification within the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to be incorporated into the upcoming PEA.

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore, commented: “We are excited about the upcoming PEA and the opportunity it presents to showcase the potential of the Converse Project. In advance of finalizing the PEA, we have initiated a substantial infill and extensional drilling program designed to support a planned PFS while continuing to aggressively expand the deposit.”

Development Work

As part of the ongoing study work, the RC drill will also be used to drill a water well to support hydrological studies and advance the Company’s understanding of self sufficiency of water supply at Converse. This works is also intended to support long-term water rights by demonstrating use of the rights for mining related purposes.

Sunstone Environment Solutions has been engaged to undertake a comprehensive suite of surveys to support a future mining permit application. These studies will build upon historic work completed across the project area and inform the permitting process going forward.

Roxmore has also recently commissioned a new core warehouse and office facility in Winnemucca, Nevada, with the capacity to support increased operational activity and located significantly closer to the Converse Project.

Upcoming Catalysts

Q2 2026 – Additional drill results from current program

Q2 2026 – Release of the Converse PEA

Q3 2026 – Results of silver re-assay program

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing 5.57Moz Au of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.42Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources (238mt at 0.539g/t Au for 4.13Moz Measured Mineral Resources; 92mt at 0.487g/t Au for 1.44Moz Indicated, 25mt at 0.528g/t Au for 0.42Moz Inferred Mineral Resources). With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled “Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Update, Converse Property, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA” dated effective February 13, 2025 which is available on our website at www.axcapventures.ca and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Control & Assurance

Drill core is generally extracted from the core tube and split tubes by the drill contractor and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers noting recovery. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Roxmore’s personnel to Roxmore’s facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where it is geologically and geotechnically logged by Roxmore geologists: checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for assays. The core is cut in half and placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. The retained half-core is stored at Roxmore’s facility in Winnemucca, Nevada.

RC chips are collected into 5-gallon woven polyethylene bags in 5-foot intervals and sealed by the drill contractor. The target weight of samples is 3 to 5 kilograms. Bags are pre-labeled with sample numbers and depth intervals and validated against a sampling sheet. Every 30 th sample is a field-split-duplicate. Field-split-duplicates are split at the RC rig using an even-numbered-chute riffle splitter. RC chips are geologically logged in the field by Roxmore geologists. Chip trays are transported to Roxmore’s processing facility by Roxmore’s personnel to Roxmore’s facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where they are photographed and stored. RC samples are grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport in the field. Samples are transported to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada.

Sample preparation is done according to ALS code PREP-31BY [1 kg-split pulverization]. The primary assay methods used are ALS codes Au-AA24 and ME-ICP61. The gold overlimit methods are Au-GRA22 and Au_SCR21 (overlimit triggers are 3 ppm and 10 ppm Au respectively). ALS Global is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory with no affiliation to Roxmore Resources beyond its role as a third-party analytical service provider.

QA/QC is performed as each certificate is imported into Roxmore’s GeoSequel database. Performance charts are prepared for coarse blanks, certified reference materials and duplicates used. Roxmore uses OREAS standards for the Converse project. The insertion frequencies of blanks is 3.33%, of CRMs is 3.33%, and of quarter-core duplicates and RC-chip field-split-duplicates is 3.33%. Coarse blank above 10x over the lower detection limit (LDL) of the Au-AA24 method are re-run. For certified reference materials, the certified mean is considered the target. The certified standard deviation is used to calculate the acceptable range. The acceptable range is defined as within 3 standard deviations from the certified mean.

For further information please contact:

John Dorward

Roxmore Resources Inc.

Contact@roxmoreresources.com

Tel: 905-961-4727

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward- looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Converse Gold Project, the PEA and the PFS and the respective timing of each, the timing for the release of results from the remaining deep drill holes, mineral resource estimates, the Company’s upcoming catalysts, and the success of the drilling and development work.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, wars in Europe and the Middle East, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1See Roxmore news release “Axcap Ventures Confirms Converse Growth Potential with Initial High-Grade Oxide Gold Discovery and Broad Bulk-Tonnage Intersections” dated November 25, 2025 for more details. The news release is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.

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