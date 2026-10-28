Route1 Announces Third Quarter and Year to Date 2026 Financial Results Notification

Route1 Inc. (“Route1” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROI), a provider of technology-enabled services focused on parking operations, public safety, and mobility, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 provides operational intelligence and secure data solutions for public sector and critical infrastructure operators. The Company’s ABI platform supports structured intelligence and operational improvement initiatives across mobility, parking enforcement, public safety and smart infrastructure environments. Route1 trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1’s intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expectations regarding deployment timing, customer adoption and use of Route1 support and operational-performance programs, Route1 ABI adoption, the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, market trends and the continuation of such trends, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company’s products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future-oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this news release are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

SOURCE: Route1, Inc.

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