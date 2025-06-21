Chicago-based author of Revelations Unsealed highlights geographic discovery and calls for public exploration

Minister Emmanuel Solomon, author of Revelations Unsealed, is drawing fresh attention to an unexpected geographic observation. According to Solomon, when the world map is rotated, the landmass of Eurasia takes on the distinct form of a fierce, fire-breathing dragon.

Rotated Eurasia map reveals dragon shape, featured in Revelations Unsealed by Minister Emmanuel Solomon.

The Chicago-based minister has been sharing this perspective with academic audiences and the public, suggesting it offers a new way to consider world geography. In recent outreach, Minister Emmanuel Solomon visited Harvard University, where he invited students and alumni to view the rotated map. Many participants agreed with the observation that Eurasia indeed resembles a dragon when seen from this adjusted viewpoint.

“In today’s digital age, with AI-generated content blurring the line between fact and fiction, this discovery stands on verifiable ground,” said Minister Solomon. “Anyone can examine it themselves by simply opening a map app on their smartphone and rotating the image.”

“This mission is not mine alone. It is a collective awakening,” said Minister Emmanuel Solomon. “Anyone who dares to see this truth, speaks it aloud, and shares it with others becomes a torchbearer of revelation.”

This observation connects to Solomon’s larger body of work in Revelations Unsealed, where he explores various hidden patterns and interpretations within global knowledge. The book is currently available on Amazon .

