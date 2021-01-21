Rory Channer Joins BehaVR as Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran business development leader to accelerate partnerships and sales to drive adoption of virtual reality therapeutics for behavioral health

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BehaVR, a leading innovator of virtual reality-based digital wellness and digital therapeutics experiences, today announced that Rory Channer has been appointed the company’s chief commercial officer. Channer, who has served as an advisor to BehaVR for four years, joins the company from McDermott Will & Emery where he served as chief business and client development officer. He will leverage his experience in marketing, sales, and commercial operations to help expand use of BehaVR products and drive company growth.

“We are delighted to have Rory join BehaVR in this vital senior leadership role,” said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR. “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increases in mental health challenges from excessive stress to depression. It also has driven significant momentum in digital health as healthcare providers have sought innovative ways of improving access and providing care, and patients have shown their willingness to participate in virtual and tech-enabled care. In this environment, the need for BehaVR’s solutions has never been greater.”

In the newly created chief commercial officer role, Channer will provide strategic guidance on business growth initiatives, oversee the sales and marketing teams, pursue novel partnerships, and engage payers, employers, healthcare providers, and consumers to boost adoption of BehaVR’s behavioral health programs including:

Channer has more than 25 years of experience driving businesses’ growth. He has worked with venture-backed startups to large, publicly traded companies in diverse fields including consulting, software, artificial intelligence, information services, marketing, and legal services industries. He has directed growth initiatives, large enterprise sales, demand generation, and product marketing at companies including Ruffalo Noel Levitz, Circleback, Corporate Executive Board, and Portrait Software.

“This is a critical time in behavioral health, and I strongly believe that digital therapeutics have a crucial role in changing people’s lives for the better,” said Channer. “I am excited to join the BehaVR team in a commercialization role and look forward to establishing additional high-level strategic partnerships so that payers, employers, healthcare providers, and consumers can leverage BehaVR’s comprehensive behavioral health programming to reduce stress and pain, improve resilience, and ultimately lead healthier lives.”

BehaVR is advancing healthcare access and delivery and improving patient outcomes and experiences through the pioneering use of virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, and machine learning. Founded by leading clinicians, healthcare veterans and technology innovators, BehaVR has a proprietary technology platform that enables a personalized and progressive treatment approach that is grounded in decades of neuroscience research and designed to educate, motivate, and activate individuals to make long-term, sustained improvements to their health. For more information, visit www.behavr.com.

