Roman Brothers Sees Surge in UK Enquiries About Graded Gold Coins

Roman Brothers has reported a notable increase in UK investor interest in graded gold coins, reflecting a broader shift towards transparency and certification within the physical bullion market.

The Bromley-based precious metals firm, operating across Greater London and the wider UK, specialises in the supply of UK legal tender gold coins, including both graded and non-graded products. According to the company, enquiries relating specifically to coin grading standards and authentication processes have increased in recent months.﻿﻿

Graded coins are independently assessed and sealed by third-party grading institutions, with condition and authenticity formally certified. In contrast, non-graded bullion coins are typically purchased based on metal content and prevailing gold prices.

Roman Brothers states that investor discussions are increasingly centred around the structural differences between these formats, particularly in relation to liquidity considerations, long-term holding strategy and collector value dynamics.

Ronnie Clements, Senior Gold Consultant at Roman Brothers commented: “There is a noticeable evolution in how private investors approach physical gold ownership. Rather than focusing solely on spot price exposure, many individuals are now examining grading standards, authenticity verification and long-term preservation factors before making a decision.”

The company notes that UK legal tender gold coins – such as Britannia and Sovereign coins – remain exempt from Capital Gains Tax for UK residents. However, grading introduces additional variables including scarcity, condition classification and market premiums.﻿﻿

Industry observers have pointed to a broader retail investor trend towards tangible assets during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. While gold prices can fluctuate in the short term, physical ownership remains distinct from paper-based financial products, with investors maintaining direct possession of the asset.

Roman Brothers reports that a growing proportion of enquiries involve first-time buyers seeking clarity around structural aspects of bullion ownership rather than short-term trading considerations.

The firm operates from Greater London and supplies insured, tracked delivery of physical gold coins throughout the United Kingdom. It does not provide financial advice and encourages individuals to seek independent guidance when assessing suitability.

As economic conditions continue to influence investor sentiment in 2026, the company expects education and transparency to remain central to client decision-making within the physical gold market.

