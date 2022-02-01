Rollo Launches New Design App for Personalizing Labels

App unlocks new creative avenue for hobbyists, solopreneurs, and SMBs and empowers them to personalize their personal and business branding

Rollo, the one-stop-shop shipping platform provider, today announced the launch of the Rollo Label Designer, a multi-platform design application specifically catered to inkless label printers.





Small business owners experience a multitude of challenges when it comes to putting their unique touch and branding on their products and packages. Rollo’s Label Designer allows users to have full creative freedom with their labels and removes the hassle of having to create them through another vendor. Rollo Label Designer is offered for free, works seamlessly with Rollo’s popular USB and Wireless printers and is compatible with all other printers as well.

The app features thousands of icons and templates to choose from and offers a user-friendly way to easily customize designs to fit any occasion – business branding, holidays, thank you notes, promotions, QR codes, inventory tags, and more.

“Rollo users are creative entrepreneurs. We noticed they were finding innovative ways to use their Rollo printers beyond shipping labels such as creating custom branding stickers and QR codes. Our team took on the challenge to develop a design application that would make this process easier and more efficient,” said Kevin Faro, Founder of Rollo.

Rollo provides a one-stop-shop for individuals and businesses to seamlessly create and print shipping labels and ship packages. The Rollo Printer is designed for fast and reliable inkless label printing from 1.6 to 4.1 inches wide. The Rollo Ship provides a full suite of shipping solutions, connecting directly to carriers like UPS and USPS for discounts up to 89% on shipping rates*, as well as carrier package pickup, customer package tracking and more.

You can access the Rollo Label Designer on the web at https://design.rollo.com and through the Google Play and Apple App stores.

To learn more about Rollo, please visit www.rollo.com

About Rollo

Rollo makes shipping easier, faster and fun for small and medium-sized businesses. Since the launch of Rollo Printer in 2016, more than 250,000 Rollo thermal printers have been sold. The Rollo hashtag is popular on social media, too, boasting more than 19 million views on TikTok. Rollo is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev.

* Shipping rates are set by the carrier, and discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Photographs and video: https://www.rollo.com/media-kit

